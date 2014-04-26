Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Was Caught On Tape Being A Horrible Racist

Donald Sterling is the Mr. Burns of NBA owners, except unlike Mr. Burns, he’s a horrible racist who also hates and demeans women. (I guarantee they’ve both yelled, “Release the hounds” more than once, though.) TMZ acquired audio of the Los Angeles Clippers owner yelling at girlfriend V. Stiviano for “associating with black people” on Instagram. The black person in question: Magic Johnson.
Other highlights:
“You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that, and not to bring them to my games.”
“I’m just saying, in your lousy f*cking Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.”
“Don’t put [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (Via)
Black people at an NBA game? Now I’ve heard everything.
“I want you to love them – privately.” WOW.
What’s the big deal? So there’s more room in his cuck fantasy lifestyle than in his basketball arena. It’s 2035, people.
Being rich and doing good aren’t mutually exclusive. They’re just terrible bedfellows.
Puts lie to the whole…”I can’t be racist. I have a Half-Mexican girlfriend”
I think her other half is black, which makes this even worse.
This reminds me of that justified episode where that racist millionaire has a black “maid”/mistress and says racist shit to her all the time. Fucking creepy.
I’m sure she’d probably say that ordinarily he’s very $en$itive to her feeling$. It’s not as if there’s a track record of him being a piece of garbage…..
Saying stone cold racist shit to your Half-black, half-Mexican, half-your-age, girlfriend takes the kind of balls that only rich, old, white, men have (or don’t have)
Being rich doesn’t stop cunty old people from being racist. In another 100 years, I’d like to think most of the old racist generations don’t pass their ideologies on…….when we’re all living under water or on a moon colony.
then we gotta give welfare checks and free moon cheese to those dirty moon people. it never ends.
Mayorjimmy I don’t want you publicly broadcasting yourself with Moon people.
Only blacks are allowed to be racist. Wait, they aren’t racist, they are fighting back against oppression. Freedom of speech and thought and religion til someone doesn’t like what you have to say.
I have read this three times but none of the words…it just doesn’t…what does this have to do with anything?
Never mind. Carry on.
I think there’s a slight difference between “We shouldn’t be considered three fifths of a human being!” and “Don’t bring no coloreds to my basketball game!”
Everyone’s free to say stupid shit if they like, I don’t think anyone’s questioning that. But calling someone out for being a racist asshole isn’t impinging on anybody’s 1st amendment rights–we’re just exercising ours.
I don’t even know what I typed means.
I think I’m just angered that this was a private conversation made public. Then I rambled.
““Don’t put [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me.”
How exactly does this work? Is he getting voicemails from Cliven Bundy and all other racist old men who, apparently, are on Instagram?
“Haha, dude, saw your girl on Instagram with Magic Johnson. You should get yourself tested because definitely hit that sh!t. Loser.”
“You’re just a big…FIGHTER, aren’t ya?”
WHOAAAAAAAAAAAA Donald! Easy with that dirty mouth of yours! I swear, he talks like a 100 year old grandpa. I bet he asks dates if they want to go take in one of those fancy moving pitcure shows, followed by a trip to the speakeasy.
From what I understand from this conversation is that she is smashing different people and he knows about it. He doesn’t want her to broadcast that she is smashing different people that could include (gasp) black and Hispanic men. He doesn’t want it rubbed in his face. sterling for years has been a moron and a douche.
My question is should the entire team and staff sit out the next playoff game until sterling is gone ?
The real question:Should she just smash other old white dudes? That would probably make him less angry.
Keith Olbermann just called for the players to boycott and sit out the next playoff game unless this piece of shit racist is penalized by the league. I agree. Let’s see where the players morals lie. No shelter for racists, not one shadow for bigots to hide in, shine light on the cockroaches, all of them, every time..
Any of you kids remember Marge Schott? Sterling makes her look innocuous by comparison, and they made her sell the Reds.
I remember that degenerate twat. The only thing that defeats the insanity of racism and bigotry is for those who expose themselves to be shunned, and for their supporters to abandon them. Whether it be a movie star, a basketball team owner, a fashion designer, the dean of the white house press corps, some scumbag rancher, a Facebook acquaintance, your best friend, or a member of your family. Defeating the scourge of racism and bigotry starts with all of us. We MUST be the change in the world we seek.
Marge was ratted out by some pussy little house boy listening to her phone calls. Thought one could say what one wants in their own home.
It’s not in his home no more, nor has the countless other examples of his overt and covert racism. If you don’t know this guy to be the blatant racist he is, well son, you just plumb don’t want to know, and that makes you a racist too.
Anyone can say whatever they want at any time (except for the proverbial “Shousting ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater,” where you put others in danger. There’s a difference between the freedom to say whatever crazy shit you want and paying the price for what you said.
I don’t want to know so that makes me a racist? I have never been to a gay wedding, does that make me a homophobe? Moron. Hur im the righteous axe, video games are fun. Hur, I beat my meat all day
@righteous axe: +1 for correct use of “plumb”
@TheDongerNeedsFood: you know your screen name is based on a pretty tacky Asian stereotype, right?
Also, not wanting to know what kind of racist asshole Sterling is doesn’t make you racist, but it does disqualify you from engaging in this conversation without sounding ignorant.
It’s been known for years (helll, decades!) that Sterling is a reprehensible human being.
Hopefully, our new ultra-sensitivity will finally get the NBA to kick his ass off the league. How the fuck he was allowed to remain as owner is beyond me. He and David Stern must have had some secret deal with the devil or something.
What a racist piece of shit.
That being said, he’s been a racist piece of shit for DECADES. Why is it now that this one comment is making people boycott the games or get rid of him? It should have been done years ago.
It’s totally bullshit to turn Donald Sterling’s racism and turn it around on the responsibility of the Clippers to boycott a playoff game. That being said, it’s not totally bullshit to question why any NBA free agent who is a minority, would agree to play for the Clippers in the first place knowing all of this was already out there.
Maybe they figure (figured, until the last couple of years) that they’re hurting Sterling by taking millions of his dollars to lose a lot of games.
John Roberts and half the Supreme Court keep telling me racism is over. Now I’m confused…
So am I the only one that thinks that she is just as stupid for being with this old fart.
I would bet anything that this isn’t the first time this has happened, since she is recording it.
She is in this relationship for money and has accepted and put up with his behavior because of that fact.
She is just a material girl living in a material world.
It’s widely known in LA and the NBA how big a piece of shit this guy is. Not surprised in the least.
There’s a story of him walking his girlfriends into the Clippers shower after a game and telling them to “look at those beautiful black bodies”. Cory Magette and Elton Brand complained about it. Link to it [sports.yahoo.com]