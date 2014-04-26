Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Was Caught On Tape Being A Horrible Racist

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.14 35 Comments

Donald Sterling is the Mr. Burns of NBA owners, except unlike Mr. Burns, he’s a horrible racist who also hates and demeans women. (I guarantee they’ve both yelled, “Release the hounds” more than once, though.) TMZ acquired audio of the Los Angeles Clippers owner yelling at girlfriend V. Stiviano for “associating with black people” on Instagram. The black person in question: Magic Johnson.

Other highlights:

“You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that, and not to bring them to my games.”

“I’m just saying, in your lousy f*cking Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.”

“Don’t put [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (Via)

Black people at an NBA game? Now I’ve heard everything.

Via TMZ

