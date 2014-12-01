Are These Provocative Ads For Coca-Cola’s New Milk Product Sexist?

We covered many of the shots last year, when photographer Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz was prepping them for his 2014 “Milky Pin Ups” calendar, but now that they’ve been repurposed to lead a campaign for Coke’s “innovative ultra-filtered milk,” the photos are making serious headlines. Here’s a sample of the campaign at work:
The Guardian says the ads are “just another example of the sexualisation of women for commercial gain,” while The Daily Dot tracked Twitter users tossing around terms like “sexist rubbish” and “arguably the worst ad campaign I’ve ever seen.”
Here’s a selection of the original photographs, printed with permission from Wieczorkiewicz. What do you think? Should Coca-Cola be using the imagery to sell milk? Or should we be more concerned that Coke is producing a milk product?
Shouldn’t we be more worried about the Coke-milk itself?
yeah i agree!
You don’t have to be worried at all. I am friends with one of the men who started Fairlife and was a summer intern at the plant. It is the purest milk you will ever drink and the most delicious chocolate milk ever. The protein drink Core Power is also a product of Fairlife. It is Fairlife producing the milk, not Coke. All Coke has done is purchased part of the company to have distribution and labeling rights.
What level of white blood cells is there in Fairlife milk? Would you say it meets or exceeds federal standards for blood and pus in milk?
Haha, love the Coca-Cola PR man stopping in to sell us his product via comment section. You’re gettin’ that Fairlife murney!
Milk makes me horny, apparently.
Rule 34: Even this comment makes you horny.
Same.
Thats not milk theyre covered in.
The real concern should be how badly photoshopped that beach ball is on the last pic.
Beach ball. I don’t see any beach ball
I see one, side-beach ball, at least.
Wow, I’m really thirsty now.
Have any cows complained about this use of THEIR product? Once the cows complain then there is an issue that needs to be undressed. Otherwise the artwork that when into these pictures in amazing. What I can not understand is why or hoe Coco-Cola is now in the milk business.
I fully support this same photographic collection for the promotion of Sprite. (Personal reasons)
Pretty sure they’d complain if they could. [milkiscruel.com]
Cows can’t talk.
Great pics and amazing ps work, if these were for an alcoholic beverage or a fashion mag they’d be pretty stellar. But milk? Come on, these are really unnecessarily sexual.
Agreed. First time I saw these (or something similarly close) I was amazed at how good they look. Not sure why they’re being used for a Coca Cola Milk, even less sure why someone thought Coca Cola Milk was a good idea.
Except maybe Laverne, but she used Pepsi, not milk.
i think the mopping and the ironing one are bit degrading personally. also, for comedies sake, let’s hope that fake beach ball is going to hit the model in the face.
Judging from her expression, I think it already has.
Um, you do realize these are based on classic pin ups right? They are copying the old ones where women are using mop and iron. I don’t think it’s anymore degrading then a regular pin up.
“Getting offended is how the mediocre empower themselves.”
-Kurt Metzger
What a quote
“Won’t someone think of the children!”
I could see issue with the bums & nips being pretty obvious (cold milk, amiright?), but these are probably over done for just milk.
Yeah I don’t get why each picture has a buttcheek hanging or nipple popping. Almost like they edited the shots to ensure there was -something- in there to look at.
Since they were originally made as art prints, I could see the provocative bits being ok. But for an ad campaign for a family-friendly company like Coke & a kid-friendly beverage like milk, they should probably be tamed down.
No.
I’m 99% sure this photo series came out a few months (or longer) ago. Maybe Coke just bought them from the artist? All of these are plays on the old school pin up girls so the blame can be directed back on the people who decided that was a good idea.
Internet says the ads ran last Feb; but the milklikeproduct is due to hit shelves soon…
I’m in agreement. I saw these photos for the first time over a year ago online.
Yeah, I recognize at least half of these poses from 1940s advertisements and pin-ups; these are basically imitating real, existing photos. For something like milk, the nipples are way overdone, but not enough to make me really upset. Honestly, I don’t see the big deal, unless you’re just offended that somewhere in the world there are pretty girls who look pretty in pictures.
Mmmmm … miiiiilky goodness
So lets sexualize them even more?
I approve of this here photography.. This right here is the good stuff
Milk mustache, damn movember is finished!
I hope Coke gives them the bird and farts in their general direction.
idk, but now I really want some milk
Isn’t the old expression, “sex sells?”
“Coke milk” is way more offensive than some naked, milk-soaked models who were undoubtedly paid very well for their time.
But I always drink plenty of Malk…[i.imgur.com]
Oh, for crying out loud. OF COURSE THOSE IMAGES ARE SEXIST (let’s face it, if men had posed for these photos, this display would automatically look absurd), among a lot of other things (for starters: Objectifying? Demeaning beyond words? Using THE inaccurate excuse to make people look like brainless sex objects that tells us that, after all, looking that way is “feminine?”). What possibly possessed them to think this was a good idea?
What’s your bra size, baby?
The fact that a man would look doing something does not mean that the image is sexist. And, no, it is not demeaning beyond words. In fact, let’s try words — what is demeaning about this?
I completely agree. @sunny-dee; maybe you need a new pair of glasses? These are ads for fucking MILK. And what do these ads show? Women being splattered with it in a way covers their mons pubis at most, nipples and ass hanging out and completely objectified, and put in the most stereotypically sexist setups of dolt-eyed, ditzy subservience. Doing housework, weighing themselves (because women simply don’t exist on this dimensional plane unless they’re worried about their chunk), playing with a beach ball, mopping the floor… Pray tell, what does ANYTHING about the ad have to do conceptually with milk? There isn’t even a message or a punchline (except for the women themselves) or catchphrase to be distilled from the symbolism of the imagery. So fuck off, it IS demeaning. And I hope the words that I tried weren’t too complicated for your tiny brain pellet, since you already had trouble grasping what was sexist about these ads.
@Gotjee In whose purse are your balls safely tucked? Yeesh.
@Gotjee
Coke Milk, or “Fairlife,” has a lower fat and higher protein content than regular milk, so it does a body gooder. I’m wondering what all of those sexy Got Milk ads had to do with milk? These aren’t ads, they’re artwork. Coca-Cola used them in blue ads, that do include copy.
@Gotjee @Meg Troy
just because someone or something is sexualized, feminized, masculinized (not a word, I know…), or whatever else does not necessarily make it sexist (for example, the numerous “got milk” ads with shirtless male pro athletes, or even something like Suicide Girls). responding as you have here says more about your view of, and relationship with, the female body than anything else.
Also, to complain about these from an advertising point of view is stupid considering by your own participation in this comment thread you are fulfilling the aims of the campaign, which is to put the product and brand name into public consciousness.
How do I feel after looking at these? Like I want a cigarette, that’s how. Anything slim of course.
Picturing breast milk… no actually semen. Especially with the “50% more protein” tagline.
Oh, and that first pic is definitely a cum-fart.
I think these might be a bit too much for advertising some not-milk product but that is probably by design. Let’s face facts, this is going to cause some people to have fits, but that is only going to make the product more widely known. It’s inciting anger and disapproval to manufacture controversy, which is going to lead to free marketing of some shitty product that likely wouldn’t sell itself. Besides, sexual ads are nothing new.
I always thought it was Milk and Pepsi…
I don’t care. Stop policing the world.
And I don’t care that you don’t care, stop policing people who call out sexism :)
Somebody was doing a lot of coke in those boardrooms.
See what we could have America? If we weren’t so sexually repressed we could have nude models selling milk. Imagine what beer and car companies would be using.
Hhmmm coke owning milk idk how I feel about that
I love creative glamour pics.
I admire the photographer for the effort it took to do that using real milk (or colored water? I can’t remember) and not doing this entirely with photoshop.
How are these any worse than a thousand other similar images that we don’t seem to care about?
I am a very conservative woman and these pictures are crude and very offensive as advertising. Maybe as garage pinups, but not advertising.
garage pinups generally are advertisements.
You may find them offensive but they’re hardly “crude”.
I just heard of this product last week on NPR. And I remember these pictures. Pretty brash for Coke to use them to sell a staple product like milk (specialized, low-sugar, high-protein milk, but still milk), but obviously it was a great idea in terms of increasing awareness of this brand-new, unexpected product.
As for the controversy, I think that Guardian quote nails it. “Just another example of the sexualisation of women for commercial gain.” Sexualization for commercial gain, absolutely, but, just another. Ho-hum, nothing to see here. This is far from the most egregious example of that phenomenon (it’s modeled after pinups from 60 goddamn years ago), but of course plenty of people are still getting upset about it. More and more now, whenever one of these social media uproars occurs, I can’t help thinking of that adage about the definition of insanity. They don’t really seem to accomplish much, do they? These things keep on coming out, and I can’t imagine that moral outrage is particularly healthy for the spirit or the body.
Will there come a day when the human body is no longer presented as a sexual entity (which it is) in any context? Some of the things people say in these arguments make it sound like that’s the goal, but that idea sure seems impractical and wasteful.
I find these utterly tittilating.
I see what you tittied there.
Really people? These are sexist? You small brained imbeciles, has anyone seen the Liquid Plumber commercial suggesting that the woman needs to be pounded and filled by two guys at once? What about the commercial that airs on regular tv promoting the website that let’s you connect with other married people wanting to have an affair? No one is commenting on these but hey let someone take a provocative picture and all the self righteous crybabies are up in arms burning bras and huggin trees. How about you all grow up, face some reality and, dare I say it out loud, go have sex with the lights on, you might learn something.
I love comments you don’t have to think about.
I wholeheartedly agree with Gotjee and all the others who are OUTRAGED at the blatant sexism in this entire marketing campaign, and I urge everyone to forward them to as many people as possible and comment about them on as many social marketing, eh, media outlets as possible. We, as responsible feminists must spread this campaign far and wide as an example of, uh, well just send them to everyone you know, and even people you don’t. We need EVERYONE in the country to be aware of this horrible campaign.
I’m so upset I need a refreshing, ice cold coke.
Baby want milk-milk
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton did one of these.
Now if they took out the nipples I would be more offended because that’s where milk comes from. So hooray for the teats! And there is only one bum slightly exposed the other is fine. What is demeaning about riding a bike and listening to music , riding a scooter cleaning up spilled milk, weighing yourself because you drink milk so your are thin etc…
Dear Coke,
I love your ads, I think they do just the trick. Solution to avoid uproar: add men like Magic Mike only Magic Milk. <—-ah, see what I did there. All I'm saying is this: everyone wants to be treated equally, and I think the female form is beautifully captured in these photos, but I wouldn't be mad if there were some masculine milk drinkers.
Dear Everyone who is upset,
Calm yourselves. Getting easily offended and going off on a tangent does not do your cause any good. In fact, it makes you look classless and uneducated. That's not to say you are, it's just to say I can't read arguments filled with profanity and no facts. The result of these temper tantrums is a quick debate dissolved by humorous dismissals. No one takes you seriously, except you. Maybe take yourself a little less seriously, learn to laugh at folly, learn to appreciate art, and embrace the female in the full scope of what she is. That is all.
I’m also hghly offended by the Carl Jr’s/Hardees ads-can we see a bunch of them next?
So just so I’m clear, sexy = sexist now?
The Horseshoe Effect