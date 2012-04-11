Colbert: Chuck Grassley Is An 'Avant-Garde' Twitter User

#Twitter #Stephen Colbert
Editor-in-Chief
04.11.12

A few days ago we told you about Sen. Chuck Grassley’s penchant for firing off barely literate tweets, specifically one he unleashed over the weekend in which he questioned President Obama’s intelligence: “Constituents askd why i am not outraged at PresO attack on supreme court independence. Bcause Am ppl r not stupid as this x prof of con law”

Not surprisingly, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the tweeting proclivities of the “78 year-old cyber-punk” from Iowa. In short, Grassley is a next-level tweeter and we’re all just too dim to get him.

“This isn’t just tweeting!” Colbert exclaimed. “This is avant-garde stream of consciousness poetry. It’s Jack Kerouac typing ‘On The Road’ with his thumbs! How does he do it? Is he in a trance? Does he rub tuna on his iPhone and let his cat have at it?”

Personally, I think Grassley and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay — who also tweets in hieroglyphics — are both from another planet and they’re using Twitter to communicate with each other. Anyway, enjoy…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Stephen Colbert
TAGSchuck grassleySTEPHEN COLBERTTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP