Colbert: Chuck Grassley Is An 'Avant-Garde' Twitter User

A few days ago we told you about Sen. Chuck Grassley’s penchant for firing off barely literate tweets, specifically one he unleashed over the weekend in which he questioned President Obama’s intelligence: “Constituents askd why i am not outraged at PresO attack on supreme court independence. Bcause Am ppl r not stupid as this x prof of con law”

Not surprisingly, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the tweeting proclivities of the “78 year-old cyber-punk” from Iowa. In short, Grassley is a next-level tweeter and we’re all just too dim to get him.

“This isn’t just tweeting!” Colbert exclaimed. “This is avant-garde stream of consciousness poetry. It’s Jack Kerouac typing ‘On The Road’ with his thumbs! How does he do it? Is he in a trance? Does he rub tuna on his iPhone and let his cat have at it?”

Personally, I think Grassley and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay — who also tweets in hieroglyphics — are both from another planet and they’re using Twitter to communicate with each other. Anyway, enjoy…