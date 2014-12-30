The Most Hated Company In America Somehow Isn’t Comcast

Despite getting a customer fired from his job, purposely keeping callers on hold until closing time, and inspiring subscribers to resort to gunplay, Comcast is not the most unpopular household brand in the country according to the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index.
But it’s close! Says MarketWatch:
The honor goes to Time Warner Cable Internet Service Provider, which placed last on the list of the Dec. 2014 University of Michigan’s American Consumer Satisfaction Index. On a list of 230 household brands surveyed, TWC scored 54 out of a possible 100, just behind Time Warner Cable’s television service (56), Comcast ISP (57) and United Airlines (60).
The stink on the Time Warner name is so strong that separate TWC-labeled brands secured the two worst scores on the index. That’s an impressive feat of sh*ttiness. No wonder Comcast is so eager to finalize that awful merger.
Wal-Mart was the most unpopular retailer on the list, with an index score of 71.
TWC is fracking my soul without lubrication.
agreed. Had them for about 6 months because its basically all they have in Hawaii. It was enough to make me move off the island.
When I lived in NYC, TWC was the wooooorst. They once cancelled my cable/internet installation two hours into the appointment window, and then tried to reschedule for a week later. And my cable acted up so much that I learned to reset my current box and install a new cable box on my own.
On the other hand, I’ve been in my current NC apartment for over two years, and I’ve had virtually no trouble with my TWC service here. TWC is the Harvey Dent of cable companies, apparently.
Are you saying Batman could have defeated two-face by helping him move somewhere less populated than Gotham?
As someone who works for Bank of America, I can’t help but think of Arrested Development.
[cdn0.sbnation.com]
TWC is fucking terrible. Ever increasing costs, no improvements in service. Can’t wait to see the new “sports programming” and higher cable modem rental on my January statement.
“Cocksuckers!” – Al Swearengen
I’ve got TWC. I used to see articles and think, “At least it’s not Comcast.” But they are two sides to the same coin. It’s not like anyone has a chance to compare the two and choose the lesser evil for their service.
Wait, it’s not EA?!
Had TWC for forever. Awful service, crappy equipment (the DVR would constantly not record shows), and way too many outages. Finally switched to U-Verse about 5 months ago and have been pretty satisfied. They aren’t perfect either, but compared to TWC, its like choosing between a Ferrari and a GEO Metro.
The title should read “The Most Hated Company In America Somehow Isn’t One Of The Ones That Caused A Financial Meltdown In 2008 And Is Fighting To Maintain Their Status Quo At The Cost Of Millions Of Americans’ Futures.”
Seriously, how the fuck is a cable company the most hated company in American when Koch Industries is a thing that exists.
I still think it should be Comcast. fuck them
What is this logic you speak of?!
This is funny I thought comcast and time warner merged beginning 2014??? lmao! same company
I honestly think if us companies wouold have the equiptment made in america instead of china thinkg wouldnt go so bad!!!
I lived in NC for a few years and had Time Warner, strangely I never had any problems with them. They were the best cable provider that I’ve ever had. Now I’m back in Pittsburgh, stuck with Comcast and all of their horrible bullshit. Att U-verse is available and Verizon Fios is no different than Comcast.