Comic-Con 2013: ‘Arrow’ Brings The Suicide Squad In Season Two

UPDATE: The trailer has been posted, and we’ve got it at the end of the post.
Arrow was the subject of some highly entertaining liveblogs around here during its freshman season. And now we’ve got an idea of what’s coming for season two courtesy of the Comic-Con panel, and… oh to hell with it, we’re not beating around the bush. The Suicide Squad is finally coming to screens.
This was apparently a large enough hit that DC is going all in with the characters in this universe. Deadshot will be back, and yes, he’ll be bringing the entire freakin’ Suicide Squad. Apparently it’ll be the classic iteration, too, with Bronze Tiger being mentioned, and he’s played by Michael Jai White, which is pretty much the most perfect casting ever made. Brother Blood will also be making an appearance, which will probably consist of getting his ass kicked by the Suicide Squad.
To begin, Black Canary will be a main character this season, and of course it’s… not Laurel Lance at all, but an entirely new character. In fact, there’s going to be a lot of ass-kicking this season, as the season premiere is called “City of Heroes”, and apparently Diggle is going to be even more active than he already was. Which means Diggle Beating Ass is that much closer to reality. Come on, CW. You know you want it.
Also, Roy will apparently be getting the crap beaten out of him this season: Colton Haynes likened it to Roy being stuck on the island, except Manu Bennett probably will not be relentlessly and deservedly snarking him. Oh, and Thea will now be running the nightclub sitting over the Arrowcave.
OK, we’re done with the news. Now we need to start speculating about who will be cast in the Suicide Squad. Also to start a petition for a spin-off on HBO.
I’m kind of hoping that Ollie beats the crap out of Roy for being a copycat “red hood” to teach him A lesson and to toughen him up.
Repeatedly.
Then he loses an arm…
Only liked if he beats someone’s ass with a dead cat. No dead cat, no buys.
I feel lightheaded just thinking about the possibility of Diggle fighting Michael Jai White.
Oh my god YES
So who’s going to be Captain Boomerang?
I nominate Russell Crowe.
Manu Bennett. Then he gets a boomerang in the eye, realizes it’s regrettable, and goes back to Deathstroke.
Don’t be ridiculous, they’re both Kiwis. What next, an Australian playing a Canadian?
Suicide Squad was in Smallville as well.
Yeah, that was a weak episode. That show just did not do gritty well at all.
The Suicide Squad will be on Arrow?
GODDAMN IT. This means I have to watch Arrow. I hate you, The CW.
We’ll see you for the season two liveblogs.
As we’ll be at your house. We like craft beer.
You had me at Michael Jai White.
I tried to get into Arrow so I watched the first couple of episodes. After about 10 minutes it struck me that everyone involved in this show wants Green Arrow to be Batman so bad. To anyone who has stuck with it for the long hall does Ollie ever become the thrill seeking alcoholic man whore that I want him to be or does he continue to be a green hooded bow and arrow version of Batman?
No, he never changes, and the show never gets good. Batman-light. The fact that they spent the entire first season calling him “The Hood” or “The Vigilante” is very telling of how much they -don’t- want him to be Green Arrow. What they should call him is “The Mannequin”, because that would be a more believable role for whatever the lead actor’s name is. Man’s a charisma-free, monotone wanker.
The thing that gets me is this new Canary. Laurel seemed to be heading into the fishnets already, this just confuses me.
Could be worse. They could reveal that Laurel has psychic powers and her real mother is Uncle Jesse’s wife from Full House and SHE’S the real Black Canary. Nah, nobody’s stupid enough to do that.
thats kinda cool, but is this show any good?