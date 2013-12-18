Thunderbolts Annual #1 And Other Comics Of Note, December 18th

Come on, like I’m going to tell you not to by a book that opens with Doctor Strange running around in a blue banana hammock and a cape, and just gets weirder from there. A full review, and looks at books from DC, Dark Horse, IDW, Valiant, and Image.



To start with, I’m not kidding. That photo up top is the first splash panel. And this annual just gets weirder from there.

Ben Acker and Ben Blacker’s script is pretty much what happens when you cut nerds loose on all the Marvel U’s best anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts, in this case, are Rulk, Elektra, Deadpool, the Punisher, Venom, and Red Leader. Doctor Strange is creating a slowly spreading bubble of happiness and joy that will envelop the entire world, so needless to say that $#!t needs to stop immediately. Mateo Lolli has a lot of fun with the idea, not to mention a gleefully and disturbingly perverse Doctor Strange.

This makes no aspirations to high art; it just wants to be ridiculous, goofy comics with beloved characters. And it succeeds admirably, while being funny as hell into the bargain. Even if you’re not a Thunderbolts fan, it’s a comic worth reading.

So, that’s one for the pull list… what else is good this week?

<!–pagetitle:Harley Quinn #1–>

Harley Quinn finally gets her own ongoing and it’s… well, it’s a bit muddled. Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti’s script essentially has too much going on; the individual parts can be pretty funny, like the opening where Harley frees an adorable little dachshund (and mercilessly tortures the owner), but then Harley fakes being sane to get a therapist job… under her own name. And then she goes, in her costume, to audition for roller derby. And she lives in a sitcom-esque plot device in Coney Island.

It must be said Chad Hardin’s art is uniformly great, and often elevates the script. Again, that dachshund nearly steals the book, and Hardin’s mix of ultra-real and goofily cartoony is often funny in its own right. In all, it’s an unsteady first issue, but it does at least have promise.

<!–pagetitle:Teen Titans Go! #1–>

It’s not breaking any new ground, but these two stories are pretty cute and aimed squarely at kids. If you’ve got a child’s stocking to stuff, stuff it with this.

<!–pagetitle:Star Wars: Darth Vader And The Cry Of Shadows #1–>

Despite the title, which sounds like a Harry Potter fanfic, this book isn’t about Darth Vader. Instead, it’s about a clone trooper left to die on a backwater planet. But he doesn’t… and when he discovers there’s a man out there who hates the Jedi as much as he does, he begins to seek him out. Tim Siedell’s characterization is sharp and engaging, and buttressed with clean art from Gabriel Guzman. This is an interesting book, and it’s worth giving it a shot.

<!–pagetitle:Ghost #1–>

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Ryan Sook take over Dark Horse’s intangible superheroine, and the results are pretty solid. DeConnick seems to have a good handle on what makes Ghost interesting both as a character and as a superheroine; she has a lot of fun messing around with matter and phasing. It’s a solid start to the book, and if you’re interested in the concept, definitely worth picking up.

<!–pagetitle:The Illegitimates #1–>

Marc Andreyko and Taran Killam have an absolutely hilarious concept here: When their James Bond parody buys the farm, his bastard children are recruited to take over the hurt for superspies and other scumbags. It’s a great concept, although this issue is largely set-up for it, and it’s funny as hell in a lot of ways, although not the ways you’d expect considering the pedigree of the writing team. That said, Kevin Sharpe and Diana Greenhalgh deliver solid art, but aside from one truly nasty moment of gore, the art feels a bit similar to other books in this vein. Even so, it’s a hoot, and worth giving a shot just based on the concept.

<!–pagetitle:Midas Flesh #1–>

This is a comic book that mixes space opera and the legend of King Midas to… odd effect. Ryan North’s offbeat script is engaging, though, especially in how he characterizes Midas and his scrappy band of far-flung future warriors… who are two kids and a dinosaur. Shelli Paroline and Braden Lamb have a lot of fun with the art, although I’m curious as to who, precisely, this book is for. It’s a little too mature for kids and may be a little too wacky for some adults. Either way, though, there’s nothing like it on the stands. Highly recommended.

<!–pagetitle:Art Monster #1–>

Jeremy Holt and Francesca Ciregia team up to show an art major going nuts. Well, maybe. He doesn’t go very nuts in the opening, as this book is somewhat slowly paced. But Ciregia’s black and white art is gorgeous, and this is only a dollar, so if you’re buying digitally, or can find it in the shop, give it a shot.

<!–pagetitle:Sledgehammer ’44: Lightning War #2–>

Mike Mignola and John Arcudi continue their story of the man trapped inside a robot body. It’s a well-written story, but helped quite a bit by Laurence Campbell’s beautiful, macabre art. Recommended if you like pulpish, but not pulpy, stories of war.

<!–pagetitle:Locke And Key: Alpha #2–>

Here’s our full Locke and Key retrospective, complete with review. Suffice to say it’s a great ending to an epic story.

<!–pagetitle:Neverending #2–>

Adam Knave and D.J. Kirkbridge take their miniseries about a superhero sick of immortality to some surprising, and sad, places in this issue. It’s some compelling, powerful writing. Unfortunately, the problems the last issue had with the art by Robert Love, while reduced to some degree, still remain; Love’s work is OK, but if he’d been able to focus on just pencils, one feels the book might have been better for it. Still, an interesting look at superpowers, and their downside, with a genuinely moving moment that shouldn’t be missed.

<!–pagetitle:Black Science #2–>

Rick Remender and Matteo Scalera pick up the already rapid pace on their pulp SF series, to excellent effect. We fill in a lot of character gaps, here, while the book keeps throwing obstacles in the way of our… well, “heroes” isn’t the right word. Either way, it’s a blast of a book and definitely one you should get on board with, especially since with this issue you can jump right into the action.

<!–pagetitle:A Voice In The Dark #2–>

I want to like this book, but Larime Taylor’s story of a mixed-race female serial killer with a radio show seems… unfocused, at best. Part of this is that the art doesn’t lend itself to the story, and part of it is that the story is a bit rushed; we’re supposed to care about the caller of a radio show who’s about to kill herself. Taking the focus off the main character in your second issue doesn’t really make for a compelling book. Certainly interesting, but not yet where it wants to be.

<!–pagetitle:S.H.O.O.T. First #3–>

Justin Aclin and Nicolás Daniel Selma have a lot of fun with their team of rationalist superheroes fighting “Outside Actors” pretending to be, well, everything supernatural from angels and demons to fairies. It’s a fascinating take on the supernatural, but this is also a book with a robot and dragon fight in it. This issue builds to an entertaining payoff that makes us look forward to the conclusion of the arc, so make a point of picking this up.

<!–pagetitle:Buzzkill #4–>

Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw wrap up their look at superheroics and addiction with a gory, dark finale that’s pretty engaging. And, perhaps, a bit of a downer, but it’s a powerfully written book and one worth buying. Highly recommended.

<!–pagetitle:Kiss Me, Satan! #4–>

Victor Gischler and Juan Ferreyra are almost done with their film pitch disguised as a comic book miniseries. Honestly, it’s not bad for what it is; at least it’s willing to bump off a few members of the cast. But it’s so flagrantly designed for Hollywood, complete with eye-rolling dialogue leading up to a sex scene about “a man’s needs”, it becomes a bit irritating, and following a Hollywood three-act structure instead of pacing each issue individually has led to some structural oddities in the story. Ferreyra’s art, as usual, is the best thing about this book, but if you’re waiting for the trade, it’s hard to blame you.

<!–pagetitle:Criminal Macabre: The Eyes Of Frankenstein #4–>

A pretty flat and standard miniseries comes to an end. This series wants to be Hellblazer so hard it hurts, and boy, does it hurt. It’s fun for fans of the series, at least, but you’re not missing much if you skip over this.

<!–pagetitle:Eternal Warrior #4–>

Greg Pak and Trevor Hairsine, with some help from Diego Bernard, continue their rampage through Valiant’s magical cosmos. It’s the kind of book where our hero tries to kill the Tree of Life by shooting it with missile launchers; the book balances action and drama in some pretty effective ways, and it’s enormously entertaining into the bargain. Here’s a brief preview to get a better sense of the book.

<!–pagetitle:Mass Effect: Foundation #6–>

This story of Jacob Taylor and Miranda trying to find Shepard’s body is not, perhaps, necessary to enjoying the games. But it is pretty fun, and really, that’s what matters. Great for Mass Effect fans.

<!–pagetitle:Captain Midnight #6–>

Well, it took six issues, but Joshua Williamson and Eduardo Francisco finally start making this book a bit more promising. Granted, the superheroics are a little standard, but a surprising cameo and a new villain who’s just trying to be a threat instead of a riff on an old Captain America plotline really do a lot to give this book some more juice. Worth picking up, if you haven’t been reading.

<!–pagetitle:G.I. Joe: The Cobra Files #9–>

Mike Costa and Antonio Fuso close out their psychological thriller in style. This may be the last issue, but seek this book out; it’s a great demonstration of how a great creative team can bring new life to a seemingly moribund license.

<!–pagetitle:Bloodshot And The H.A.R.D. Corps #17–>

You know what’s great about Christos Gage and Joshua Dysart writing this book? Anybody can die, and that’s actually a valid point in this book. Yeah, they’ve got superpowers, yeah, they’re cyborgs… but they’re also squishy humans. It’s given this opening arc some real stakes, and it makes this a team book with a lot of grit. Highly recommended, and here’s a preview of what it’s like the H.A.R.D. way.

<!–pagetitle:The Massive #18–>

Environmentalist Callum Israel finally settles his score with Bors, the former corporate fat-cat turned whaler, in a way you won’t expect. Month in and month out, this continues to be one of the most compelling dramas on the page, not least because it’s not clear how it’s going to end. One thing’s for sure, though, it’s not a ride you’ll want to miss. Highly recommended.

<!–pagetitle:X-O Manowar #20–>

Let’s see here: Aric’s armor is on a Psiot, his ship is in international waters and is headed for the bottom, and there’s one escape craft. Oh, yeah. This will go well. Part of the Unity crossover between books, this is actually a highly entertaining story with some great stakes. If you’re curious how it’s working, here’s a preview:

<!–pagetitle:Animal Man #26–>

Jeff Lemire is bringing his great run on this book to an end, of his own decision, and he’s going to go out in a blast. This issue has Cully Hamner on art, and it’s a great choice for Lemire’s script. Buddy Baker finds himself in something of a quandry; he has to save his little wing, but the universe has other demands on him. There’s three issues to go, after this one, and we’re going to savor them while they last. Highly recommended.

<!–pagetitle:Dark Horse Presents #31–>

Dark Horse does great anthologies, but this one in particular stands out for a simple reason; there’s not a bad story in the bunch. This is always worth your eight bucks, but whether it’s new Hellboy or Mind MGMT, Fred Van Lente taking on George and the Dragon, or Alabaster, there’s something in here for everyone.

