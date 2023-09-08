Conan O’Brien is one of the good ones. And by that we mean he’s a late-night comedian turned podcast host who doesn’t behave like a total asshole to his employees and fans. Case in point: this story O’Brien shared on a recent episode of his show that proves he’s not above poking fun at himself to earn a few laughs.

O’Brien invited a woman named Kayla on his podcast to detail their meet-cute at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) (which is apparently where she works). O’Brien explained he was in New York for meetings and looking for a restaurant near/in the museum when Kayla caught him creeping after hours. The two had a chat — she’s obviously a fan — but things ended rather awkwardly when the comedian offered up a selfie to which Kayla basically replied, “No, I’m good.”

The two had a friendly back-and-forth about what actually happened after O’Brien told the story about the initial rejection with Kayla clearing up that she initially refused a photo because she didn’t want to impose. “You were so kind and generous to talk to me,” she said. “I felt at that point I was already such an imposition. So I guess what I said was, ‘I’m good. That’s not really my style.'”

But Kayla immediately changed her answer when she saw O’Brien’s reaction.

“Your face just totally fell,” she said as O’Brien’s co-hosts laughed along. “I felt really sad so I said, ‘Why, do you want a selfie?’ And then you said, ‘Yeah, I really do.'”

As funny as the whole story is, the best bit comes at the end when Kayla reveals that O’Brien misremembered the interaction so badly that he blacked out the part where she actually did take a selfie with him. So, let this be a lesson to all Conan fans: When he asks you if you want to take a selfie, just say yes. It’s really for him, not you.