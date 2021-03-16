Conservative media is entering week three of frothing at the mouth over kiddie stuff. They’ve accused the left of “canceling” the Muppets, Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, Pepé Le Pew, even Peter Pan and Dumbo. In truth, all are doing just fine. You can still buy and/or watch all of the above. But right-wing commentators are still convinced — or trying to convince those who pay attention to them — that there’s some cultural purge afoot. And when some of them tried to reach out to a certain group for help, it did not go well.

It started with a column in The New York Post, by an op-ed editor for the Wall Street Journal, with the promising headline, “Cancel culture is out of control — and Gen X is our only hope.” He then reached out to people from his own generation to stop…companies from putting warnings over certain episodes (The Muppet Show, some old Disney classics), no longer publishing a small number of books (Seuss), or simply retiring a grabby cartoon skunk. (To say nothing of the non-troversy that was the Potato Head fracas.)

“We grew up in a country that didn’t ban books,” Hennessey wrote. “We all agreed that witch hunts and blacklists were bad. Censorship was an outrage. The 1980s were not that long ago. Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

But Gen X by and large didn’t know what he was talking about, perhaps because so few of them read The New York Post. It was a screed filled with Tears for Fears references and lines like, “If Gen Xers want to spare our own kids having to live in the new East Germany these woke maniacs are trying to build, we can’t go on wearing our sunglasses at night.”

By Monday, when Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner amplified Hennessey’s message, calling on those born between 1965 and 1980 to stand up to those born between 1981 and 1996 — and not the companies that inspired this culture war kerfuffle in the first place — they got a firm answer: Nope.

*Boomers call on the entire generation that they summarily cancelled to save them from being cancelled* Gen X: pic.twitter.com/1rflIotsDs — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) March 15, 2021

I'm Gen X too. I remember it well. pic.twitter.com/22koearrAK — Bagpuss ANTIFA Press Secretary (@BagpussU) March 15, 2021

This Gen Xer has a message for Fox News pic.twitter.com/gVs6olNrc5 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 15, 2021

Some reminded everyone that these were the people who invented canceling, when they called it “boycotts.”

So, FOR THE DUMB PEOPLE IN THE BACK, this is a list highlighting the stuff they tried to cancel when we were younger. those of you who got it, thank you. Those of you who hopped over here calling me names and shit? FUCK YO MAMA. — monique, who is openly Black (@thejournalista) March 15, 2021

Shit Gen X watched you conservative nutjobs and evangelical frauds try to cancel: Madonna, George Michael, D&D, AIDS, Hip Hop, Rap, Equal Rights, Heavy Metal, Punk Music, Stand Up Comedy that offended you, MTV, the list goes on and on. We Learned It By Watching You, Okay? #GenX pic.twitter.com/sa4uepF7rF — Tyger Bryte (@Tyger_Bryte) March 15, 2021

Or other things.

The most important thing Gen X can do for the war against cancel culture is share our knowledge of how it was mostly a bunch of ginned up BS back when it was called the war against PC culture too. https://t.co/I3uzbhjoOl — Matt Duss (@mattduss) March 15, 2021

Some thought it was more fun to sit this war between generations out.

Other generations fighting with each other and Gen X be like… pic.twitter.com/Yy5bTTs9et — Mari (@nela_runner) March 15, 2021

Boomers asking Gen X to save them from cancellation pic.twitter.com/JKtgEglGMr — Jimmy D (@Jimmystardust79) March 15, 2021

Fox News: We need Gen X to save us from cancel culture. Gen X: pic.twitter.com/etKh2IRAMp — David Giesinger (@dgiesinger) March 15, 2021

Boomers: Gen X can save us! Gen X, please tell the kids to stop cancelling things, they're ruining YOUR childhoods too! Gen X: pic.twitter.com/fiokLRYqpP — Angela ☠ 📜 (@bitchyhistory) March 15, 2021

And wouldn’t you know it? Eventually Ted Cruz got involved.

Hate yo break it yo you @tedcruz but Gen X hates you too pic.twitter.com/vjvN3ZFg7w — SharK (@k470_k) March 15, 2021

Of course, there’s another way for conservatives to put a stop to this: Simply stop fomenting nonsense culture wars.