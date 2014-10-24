Constantine Bares His Soul In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Justice League Dark’ Annual #2

John Constantine is not a nice person, and it’s burned a lot of bridges in his time. But, of course, no man is an island, and every man wants redemption. But it’s not easy for John, as our exclusive preview of Justice League Dark Annual #2 shows us.

For those not following the book, Constantine has been booted off the magical version of the Justice League by the House of Mystery for… well… being John Constantine. That’s cost him both his team and the woman he’s in love with, and he’d like to get at least the one back. But, being a magic user has its downsides, and Constantine has just found one, as this exclusive preview shows.