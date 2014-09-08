‘Constantine’ Casts The Spectre For Some Upcoming Violence

#Constantine #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
09.08.14 2 Comments

Constantine is promising to be more or less the entire dark, magical side of the DC Universe in one show, as recent trailers have proven. And they just filled in a major piece of that by casting Jim Corrigan, better known as the Spectre.

For those not up on their DC lore, the Spectre is the Left Hand of God. Need all the first-born of Egypt killed? Need to kill somebody in a horribly ironic and “just” way? The Spectre is the spook you call, and he’s enjoyed popularity since the mid-’90s thanks to a truly spectacular run of comics by former seminarian John Ostrander and master horror artist Tom Mandrake. Seriously. You should buy it. Have a link!

As for who’s playing him, it’s Emmett Scanlan, according to IGN, and never has this GIF been more appropriate:

djimon-korath

“Who?”

Because you probably know him best as the head prison guard in Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s also done a lot of British TV and bit parts in movies, and Gillian Anderson fans know him as that moustached guy from The Fall, but this is the first major US gig he’s gotten, and we’ll be curious to see what he brings to the part. A well-written Jim Corrigan is simultaneously an angry man happy to turn drug dealers into charcoal briquettes but tortured by the awful things he does in the name of the Lord, and done right it could really add an interesting dimension to the show.

Or he could just constantly be threatening to turn Constantine into a greasy smear. Either way, we’re happy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Constantine#DC Comics
TAGSconstantinecreepy dudesDC COMICSemmett scanlanNBCTHE SPECTRE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP