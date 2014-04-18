Constantine Gets Sucker-Punched In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Justice League Dark’ #30

Justice League Dark, by its very nature, is not the cheeriest book. Still, the team just got through a pretty nasty dustup… and, as usual, John Constantine is the one to blame for the ugly parts, as we find out in this exclusive preview.

Not to give too much away, but Forever Evil: Blight ended in this book last issue with Constantine… well, he solved the problem the way John Constantine always solves a problem. This hasn’t made him very popular with the rest of the team. J.M. DeMatteis has actually done a clever job of keeping Constantine as a jerk over the course of this book; he may not be up to Vertigo-grade shenanigans, but the John we know and love is still there.

The question, of course, is how the book goes forward. We all know Constantine is forcibly rejoining the team, whether they (or he) wants to or not. And that’s going to be a rough path, if this preview is any indication…