‘Constantine’ Introduces Zed, Its New Female Lead, With A New Trailer

As we all know, the female lead from the Constantine pilot got replaced with somebody a little more powerful, namely the sorceress Zed. But, considering they’ve been shooting, we haven’t gotten a good look at Angélica Celaya in the show proper. Fortunately, that’s what promo trailers are for!

It’s thirty seconds, so we don’t get to form much of an impression. It does seem, however, that a big part of the character is that she can jump our hero and it won’t be creepy. Considering the character she replaced was the daughter of a close friend, one wonders if the studio wanted a little more romance in the proceedings, and realizing banging your friend’s daughter would be a little too scummy for some audiences.

It’s kind of a shame, because, well, that’s more or less exactly what Constantine would do. But we get it, and, really, we’re sure John can find dozens of other ways to turn his life into an emotional train wreck. Really he wouldn’t be the petty dabbler we know and love without it.

