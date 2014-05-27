Cool Off With The Story Of The Ice Cream Man Busted For Selling Meth Out Of His Ice Cream Truck

I’ve always wanted an ice cream man to drive around my neighborhood and it’s been a point of jealousy. Why should suburban kids get the joys of the ice cream jingle filling their ears? Living in the middle of nowhere doesn’t allow for that, but we do get the Schwan’s guy every now and then. He just doesn’t play music.

This story makes me even more jealous because now ice cream men are providing a little extra treat to their dairy sweetness. From SFGate:

Brentwood police say an ice cream man was offering more than just cold treats in his truck. Kelly Brown, 62, of Oakley was suspected of dealing drugs out of his truck when officers caught up to him Wednesday at an Arco gas station on Balfour Road, KPIX-TV reported. Brown was booked at Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.

I can only hope his music of choice was a very innocent version of Curtis Mayfield’s “Pusherman.” It is the only song that fits.

I also wonder if he watched Shameless on Showtime? This worked to much better effect on there.They just weren’t living in the ice cream truck, whacked out on their own supply. Be sure to check out the video on the second page. It autoplays.

(Via CBS Bay Area / SFGate)