Watch This Cop Viciously Faceplant While Chasing Topless Protesters Through The Streets Of France

#COPS #Viral Videos
Creative Director
10.28.14 8 Comments

A flock of topless protesters aligned with feminist activism group Femen was doing their topless protest thing in France over the weekend, toplessly protesting the “sexual exhibition” conviction of one of their fellow topless protesters (who was arrested for toplessly stabbing a statue of Vladimir Putin in protest).

At one point the topless protesters were streaking down a city street with a police officer in full riot gear in hot pursuit. That’s when the magical 13-second scene below unfolded, in which boobies are flying everywhere and the cop swallows more than the daily recommended intake of building.

Warning: Video is obviously NSFW.

Because funny things are always more enjoyable on a continuous loop, the fine people at the Daily Dot have put the mishap into GIF form:

(Via The Daily Dot)

Around The Web

TOPICS#COPS#Viral Videos
TAGSCopsFACEPLANTSFAILFemenOUCHpoliceViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP