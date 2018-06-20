On Fox, Corey Lewandowski mocks America separating a 10-year old girl with Down Syndrome from her family: "Womp womp" https://t.co/CVFY5haCGApic.twitter.com/kr2dpHtTnL — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 20, 2018

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski did not do himself any favors during an appearance with Fox News host Sandra Smith Tuesday night, when debating the plight of migrant children being separated from their parents at the United States border. Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas tried to appeal to Lewandowski’s sense of decency by recalling a story he read about a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was taken away from her mother and put in a cage.

Suffice to say, the ploy did not work as it would appear that Lewandowski has no such sense.

“Womp, womp,” Lewandowski fired back snidely, attempting to cut off Petkanas’ point. “Did you just say ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother?,” Petkanas asked, incredulously. “How dare you! How dare you! How absolutely dare you,” he continued, clearly outraged.

The two continued to duke it out until Smith was forced to intervene so that Petkanas could finish his thought. But word of Lewandowski’s retort quickly went viral, drawing the ire of CNN’s Don Lemon and just about everyone else on the internet, it would seem.

It really is something, on a day like today, to make yourself far and away the biggest piece of shit among a putrid array of really huge pieces of shit. So congrats, Corey Lewandowski — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 20, 2018

Hey, Corey Lewandowski!

You punk-ass-mother-fucker.

I can't wait until our path's cross.

So that we can reconcile your pathetic, spineless, school-yard-bullying, never-been-nothin'-but-a-poser, cowardly, pilot-fishing, only-been-the-coffee-boy,

"Womp-womping" mug! #pitiful — John C. McGinley (@JohnCMcGinley) June 20, 2018

Where does the line form to punch Corey Lewandowski in the face? https://t.co/9ivbiuRVtS — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) June 20, 2018

[punches Corey Lewandowski in the dick] WOMP WOMP — OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 20, 2018

There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sink. This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate. https://t.co/M8adu7P2sf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 20, 2018

I liked Corey Lewandowski more before he got into politics. pic.twitter.com/1hp4DYQr4U — chaps (@UncleChaps) June 20, 2018

I call tweeting "womp womp" when Corey Lewandowski dies — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 20, 2018

Congrats to Corey Lewandowski on the five second clip that will define his life. https://t.co/RXZXXohPvv — Dana Gould (@danagould) June 20, 2018