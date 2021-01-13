The effects of the failed MAGA coup on the U.S. Capitol are somewhat ironic, given that some GOP lawmakers who were in the process of objecting to the Electoral College vote (and helped to incite the insurrection) are now also upset about increased security measures on Capitol Hill. It’s mind-boggling that members of Congress weren’t already required to go through metal detectors, given that it’s a requirement for people who work in most federal buildings already. Well, some lawmakers like freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) actually threw a hissy fit and refused to reveal what was in her bag.

So, what was in Boebert’s bag? It’s not too hard to guess what she wished to hide (or wanted people to think she was hiding), since Boebert’s viral-semi-famous for her “I will carry a Glock” video, in which she brags that she will carry a firearm into the Capitol. What a mess, and incoming Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has some harsh words for Boebert and the rest of her colleagues who don’t want to comply with the requirements of their job: find another one.

“For those that did that, first of all, we’re talking about your job,” Bush said to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “Let’s just look at it from the most basic level: If you work at McDonald’s you have to wear the uniform, or you’re not working today.” She wasn’t done yet. “Have they ever had a job before? Also, how do you get on a plane? Do you rush through and not go through the detector? That’s a bunch of bullcrap.” And then came the kicker. “If they won’t abide for the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one!”

Chris Hayes busted out laughing at round the 1:30 min mark in this clip.

.@CoriBush to her colleagues in Congress who refused to go through metal detectors: “If they want a bye for the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one.” pic.twitter.com/WyxZRth8vd — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 13, 2021

On a related note, Rep. Bush is also pushing for lawmakers who helped to incite last week’s Capitol violence to be expelled. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, you may have met your match.