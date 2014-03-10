'Cosmos' Triumphantly Returns Except For One Very Bad Segment

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is essentially Seth MacFarlane spending all the Hollywood cred he’s built up to try and bring back pop science shows. And, aside from one absolutely glaring misstep, you can almost forgive him for Dads.
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is, it must be said, damn near perfect. The effects are gorgeous, the writing is topnotch, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a damn near perfect host. It’s not going to take the place of getting a doctorate, but the show compares admirably to Carl Sagan’s carefully written original show in that it makes science accessible. That this show is on the air, let alone on the air with the big budget it has, is a miracle.
The show is built around the idea of a “calendar”, so this episode deals with the beginning of the universe. Tyson gets into his “ship of imagination,” which sounds goofy, but matches the earnest, open tone of the original and that this series strives to match. It helps that Bill Pope, one of the most experienced cinematographers in Hollywood, is shooting this show, and is some of Pope’s best work.
Tyson is a superb host, as well. It’s not just that he can handle the science, it’s that even after years of studying it, he takes joy in it. That sense of wonder and pleasure is palpable, and it defines the show. It’s joyful, it’s educational, it’s engaging…
And then we get to “Heroes Of Science.” Everything about this segment is at odds with the rest of Cosmos. It’s a traditionally animated segment, and to be frank the animation is passable at best; it’s clear the effects team and Pope didn’t consult on this. The writing takes a dive in quality. But probably the worst sin is that it didn’t do its research, managing to both undermine the show and do a disservice to the philosopher they’re supposedly paying tribute to.
The segement focuses on Giordano Bruno, and the first thing that’s glaring about it is that this “hero of science” wasn’t a scientist, something the segment itself admits. Bruno only ranks as a hero because, apparently, he held the unusual belief for the time that the Sun, itself, was a star.
Worse, the segment acts like Bruno was killed by the church for his cosmological theories, when really he was killed for his theological beliefs. The Church didn’t care a whit that Bruno had a few theories about what was in the sky. I know this because I studied Bruno, among others, in a college course. But you could also learn about it by, say, browsing Bruno’s Wikipedia entry, since why he was killed is right there in the second paragraph.
The history of science is absolutely an interesting topic, and it’s certainly one worth including in Cosmos, but if it’s going to be this poorly researched and clumsy, it’s not worth it.
But that’s something you can excise with judicious use of the remote, and the rest of the show is so good it transcends one terrible segment. Put this on your must-watch list; it’s pop science at its best.
If you actually read that second paragraph, it said he was killed for free-thinking, which really is a scientific necessity. If you are constrained by the church as to what you can believe, no science would have ever progressed. I do agree that he was not a scientist, as they said in the episode. He didn’t come to his conclusion scientifically, even though he was right. But he did stand up to the church in thinking on his own and that is heroic.
This is absolutely true. That said, when viewed objectively, that whole sequence had a very anti-church view. I hope Seth McFarlane’s atheist views doesn’t color the show too much, it’ll turn off the bible thumpers and we need them to start thinking.
He wasn’t killed for “free-thinking.” He was killed because he basically stated that religion was a sham (this is severely oversimplifying Bruno). I’d love to see a full documentary about Bruno, but the guy was essentially a political martyr, not a scientific one.
“I hope Seth McFarlane’s atheist views doesn’t color the show too much, it’ll turn off the bible thumpers and we need them to start thinking.”
Bible thumpers will NOT be watching “Cosmos.” They do NOT want to start thinking. Their justification for their anti-science attitude can be be summed up in one sentence: “God said it, I believe it, that settles it.”
I HOPE that the program will get SOME people to question some of their beliefs, though. As Richard Dawkins says, “Science replaces private prejudice with publicly verifiable evidence.”
The church and science haven’t mixed until about the last 20 years or so, I mean Galileo was just pardoned in 1992. Any push back against the church in the 1600’s was heresy because they completely controlled everything. Again, I do agree he wasn’t a scientist, but he did help progress science simply by rebelling and paying with his life for his beliefs.
@virnomine I think that’s, at best, oversimplifying; let’s not forget that many early scientists were educated by the Catholic Church (there’s a reason a lot of respected colleges started as divinity schools).
I agree that people like Bruno helped push society forward, but I disagree with the idea that it helped science to the degree that he’s a “hero of science.”
“The church and science haven’t mixed until about the last 20 years or so…”
Yeah, that’s historically illiterate bullshit. Medieval natural philosophers such as Robert Grosseteste, Roger Bacon, William Heytesbury, Richard of Wallingford, Nicholas Oresme, Jean Buridan and Nicholas of Cusa — who all laid the foundations for the Scientific Revolutionaries — prove that the church and science got along just fine.
Galileo is always trotted out. But given the historical evidence, the Galileo episode seems to have been the exception, not the rule.
Look, I’m not disagreeing with you, if you read what I said I was agreeing with you. Sure there were probably about 5000 better examples they could have used, especially for the ‘premiere’ episode, but it does provoke a good conversation about religion v. science. I doubt there would be many other discussions on Uproxx today about Bruno.
Im still amazing this was allowed on FOX…then again they mentioned a few beliefs and Christianity wasnt one of them.
I think Seitz missed the entire point of the entire first episode.
No, I got what they were trying to do, but they went about it in a clumsy and stupid way that didn’t fit the rest of the episode. I’d rather they talked about Galileo, honestly: An honest dissection of how the interpretation of science is often political would have better suited the episode.
Galileo was covered in the original series. I’m thinking they won’t be profiling the same historical figures. Also, where did the “heroes of science” name come from. I don’t recall that being said anywhere.
I remember reading that Galileo case wasn’t a simple Church vs Science debate either, but that Galileo (who had been a personal friend of the pope) tried to become a big shot in papal politics and made some political decisions that backfired in a major way.
Not that is what your saying Dan, but I don’t trust McFarlane to pass up on the chance to grind and ideological axe when given half a chance.
@Eatz
In Dava Sobel’s book “Galileo’s Daughter,” it is suggested that Pope Urban 8th had to turn away from his friendship during the heresy trial. The Thirty Years War was raging and the Pope had supported France rather than Spain. Spain was quite unhappy and if Urban pardoned a man who was challenging another one of the church’s beliefs (100 years after the reformation) Spain might openly challenge the Papacy. Rather than execution, Galelio was “only” given house arrest for the rest of his life.
As someone else in the comments mentioned, it was other scientists that pushed the heresy charge forward. In particular, Father Cristoph Scheiner (Jesuit) was angry that Galileo used some of his sunspot research to prove that the Copernican model was correct.
I never got the tone that he was killed for his cosmological beliefs. I interpreted it as he was killed because of his acting out against the church in support of free thinking. Which as was stated by virnomine above science never would have progressed had he not began pushing those boundaries.
Except he wasn’t pushing any boundaries, at least not scientifically. There were plenty of people studying and advocating for Copernicus’ model of the universe in print. Bruno was, in that respect, little more than an educated man of his time. The Copernican model wasn’t banned until fifteen years after Bruno’s death, and it wasn’t banned because the Church was fearful of science, it was banned essentially because Galileo kept picking fights with priests and ultimately the Pope, and they wanted to punish him.
Which, don’t get me wrong, is terrible and crappy and stupid. But it’s a far different narrative from the one often proposed.
If Giordano Bruno were alive today, the same people here who are defending him as a “freethinker” would be condemning him as a superstitious, mystical, astrology-loving, magic-peddling lunatic.
If this does become a recurring theme, I’m going to be interested if they touch upon Galileo now and his controversy with the church. If I remember correctly it was actually other scientists at the time who first disagreed with his theories and then tried to discredit him by going to the church when they couldn’t prove his theories wrong.
It definitely wasn’t as mind-numbingly boring as the Carl Sagan one. You had to be as stoned as he was to get through those.
It doesnt really matter Bruno wasn’t an actual “scientist”. Everyone that wonders and studies about our world is a scientist regardless of PhD.. In those times any scientific thinking / free thinking was considered being against religion so his martyrdom was because of religion and science. The point is he dared to think outside the box, and while today he could perhaps be considered a lunatic and weirdo he wouldnt be killed. His death belongs in the history of science and progress.
That fuck you to the church made the entire episode for me. The use of the spaceship as literary device was distracting and I found myself straying from the desire to keep watching. The Bruno vignette was sooooo fucking awesome in that it reminds every single person watching what the greatest obstacle to scientific advancement has always been and continues to be to this day : religion
Religion and fanaticism may be kissing cousins, but they’re not the same thing. Its quite easy to find faith and believe in a higher power and still acknowledge science as truth.
Don’t be a Dawkinhole.
As someone who keeps The Science Channel as my default channel, I was pretty disappointed with Cosmos. It looked pretty, but not nearly as informative or broken-down as their shows cover things. I realize they get more episodes to explain/cover thigns though, but in comparison, Cosmos was a let-down.
You are not Cosmos target audience. Cosmos target audience are people who DON’T watch the Science Channel or Nova or anything remotely “educational”.
Unfortunately, you are correct.
Nothing unfortunate about that.
I didn’t come away with impression that Dan did at all. I know nothing of Bruno other than what was presented and I thought it was pretty clear that Bruno was persecuted because he refused to accept the Church Doctrine and instead chose to believe in an infinite universe with infinte planets. It was also made very clear that he was a free thinker NOT a scientist.
In any case, I loved the animation style and I enjoyed the piece. It certainly wasn’t a “very bad segment” and in current environment of science being undermined by religious fanatics all across our country, was needed.
Agreed. Bruno at one point even said (in the cartoon) “Your God isn’t big enough!” I thought it was pretty clear he was persecuted for theological beliefs, not scientific ones. I thought the part at the end where he looked away from the cross was that he wasn’t denouncing God, he was denouncing *that* God. As someone who had never heard of Bruno before last night, I thought it was all pretty clear.
I agree about the animation. There was nothing wrong with the style and it was more than passable.
Pop Science and Poor History (celebrity pseudo scientists like DeGrasse Tyson like to ignore the fact it was the Church that was Science’s biggest benefactor until it became profitable). This show was more about how much DeGrasse Tyson loves himself, than about honest science. These bigots always seem to forget it was a Catholic priest who first came up with the idea that would become the Big Bang, as well as a Catholic who first considered the theory of evolution before Darwin, or that Pasteur prayed a rosary daily, etc.
Here is a wiki list of Catholic Cleric Scientists
[en.wikipedia.org]
Ugh here we go.
Yes I(and many others are aware) that many scientists were religious or were Christian.
If Degrasse Tyson was a pseudo-scientist he would be a creationist.
And just stop with the “Persecution against Chiristians” bullshit.
That’s an insult to those of us have family we will never meet because of actual genocide.
Go fuck yourself
Strong take.
I’ll add to @The Curse of Marino
Profitable? Science? Really?
NdGT is a real scientist, as was Carl Sagan. The Church was NOT Science’s biggest benefactor for most of recorded history. They banned most of the research and advances from before the Church became the dominant force in Europe and they actively sought out and repressed teachings that were at odds with doctrine or that didn’t have military applications. They tortured and murdered scientists and philosophers and stunted the development of free thought and science for centuries. It is no coincidence that the decline in power of the Catholic Church matches up with the increase in scientific understanding.
This is exactly what I was talking about in a post about this yesterday. The religion vs. science thing is tiresome. From either side. I liked the show but totally agree with the animation and viewpoint. People need to stop pitting science and religion against each other. Many, if not most famous scientists were religious. Their views sometimes did get them into trouble with the religious establishment, but that was the nature of human society for several thousand years. And it wasn’t just science, music, politics, sex, art, etc. all created friction with the church and vice versa.
I feel like I should go back an point out again that many sciences throughout history were educated, influenced, and motivated by their religion. Just because a hick church in Arkansas think Darwin is the devil doesn’t mean all religious people feel that way.
Right on the money, JTRO. Thank you.
Even though you can clearly tell how soon this was written after I woke up.
Yeah, seriously guys. Duck Dynasty and the jack-holes who watch it and support them in their right to racist homophobia are a) never going to watch Cosmos and b) wouldn’t get anything out of it if they did.
The rest of us religious types would like be able to have a conversation about science once in awhile that doesn’t turn into a fuck you to religion. Science is great. Can we just talk about how great science is? My beliefs don’t preclude natural selection or evolution or the Big Bang or Dark Matter or general or special relativity or rail guns or dinosaurs or anything awesome. That’s those other nuts who also think antagonizing Slayer fans is a good idea.
Very well-said.
I’m basically agnostic but I’m just as annoyed at the scientific anti-religion faction. My (bad) understanding of religion is that it’s an article of faith, which isn’t really compatible with science. You can’t really disprove it so take your science to the corner, shut up, and get over it. People believe in things. I believe in ghosts and ESP but that doesn’t mean I don’t believe in chemistry. It’s a stupid angle.
PS It’s always a good idea to antagonize Slayer fans.
I think the episode, or at least that segment, did what it was supposed to do. Get a conversation going. Yes, many scientists were/are religious, but back then in the end you had to agree with the church’s dogma, or you were tortured/imprisoned/killed. Obviously things have changed, and people can now hold on to their faith and pursue their scientific beliefs as well. Like George Carlin, I was a Catholic until I reached the age of reason. I respect people of faith, I just wish most people of faith could respect those that aren’t. I can disagree with your religious views without trying to talk you out of them. I enjoy science shows like this because it makes me think different about things, questioning everything is the greatest thing a person can do, it’s gotten us to where we are today. Aside from people from Florida, it’s a pretty great place we’re in now.
I just wished there was something in there that was new. It was all pretty basic stuff if you read/watch/like learning about the subject. I had higher hopes, but like was mentioned, probably not the target audience.
I figured they have to start at the beginning and used the show to set a base. I thought the calendar visualization was interesting, if not new.
Well, here’s what I learned by taking your advice Dan and clicking on “browse Bruno’s wiki entry” You say he wasn’t a scientist and you stress that the second paragraph of his entry tells you why he was killed. Yet if you read the first paragraph, it clearly states that he was a scientist ( along with astrologer, friar, etc…) Do you want to go in there and make a correction to Wiki or should I just believe everything they say.
Could it be possible that just studying Bruno in a college course does not necessarily make you an expert on why he was executed. Could it be that only the ones that actually made the decision to put him to death can tell us what their real reasons were ? Which of his beliefs had more bearing on their ultimate decision ? Can we really know ?
Poor bastard…” And as the flames rose to his Roman nose, and his Walkman started to melt” ( apologies to Morrissey )
Is anyone else just shocked as shit that this was allowed on Fox and that it is quite liberal and open minded? Anyone?
The regular network Fox is quite a bit different than the Fox newschannel ( and I use that term loosely ) and the Fox business channel ( equally loose term ) They’ve got plenty of other liberal shows..isn’t the gay-friendly “Glee” on Fox?