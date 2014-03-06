Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Sub-Zero and Sonya Blade (Mortal Kombat) and X-23 (X-Men) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Powdered Toast Man (Ren and Stimpy) photographed by John Arcadian.

T.A.R.D.I.S. dress (Doctor Who) photographed by Not That Jeffy.

Jayne Cobb (Firefly) crossplayed by Pretty Lush Cosplay. [via]

Zhong Hui (Dynasty Warriors 8) cosplayed by Lynne, photographed by Plumvs.

Emma Frost (X-Men) photographed by M@rcello.

Harley Quinn photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Catwoman photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Canti (FLCL) photographed by Anna Fischer.

“They say dress for the job you want…” — GamecubeKitty (cosplayed by rasputintx)