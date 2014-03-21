Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Ashe Rogue and Ray Retro of the Geekettes as Catwoman and Zatanna, photo by Edward Lui.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Kratos (God of War) and Wonder Woman photographed by Scott Pham.

War Machine and Wonder Man photographed by THESMOKE007. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Alice: Madness Returns cosplayer photographed by Vincent Tam.

Robin cosplayed by Wickedm6 photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Asgardian Storm (mashup of X-Men and Thor) photographed by Rob Schofield.

Jesse Quick cosplayed by It’s Raining Neon, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Predator crossplay photographed by Ben Salter.

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) photographed by stefanopaganini.

Earthworm Jim photographed by Michael Li.