Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Thor #X-men #Wonder Woman #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
03.21.14

Ashe Rogue and Ray Retro of the Geekettes as Catwoman and Zatanna, photo by Edward Lui.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Kratos (God of War) and Wonder Woman photographed by Scott Pham.

War Machine and Wonder Man photographed by THESMOKE007. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Alice: Madness Returns cosplayer photographed by Vincent Tam.

Robin cosplayed by Wickedm6 photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Asgardian Storm (mashup of X-Men and Thor) photographed by Rob Schofield.

Jesse Quick cosplayed by It’s Raining Neon, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Predator crossplay photographed by Ben Salter.

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) photographed by stefanopaganini.

Earthworm Jim photographed by Michael Li.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#X-men#Wonder Woman#Cosplay
TAGSAlice: Madness ReturnscatwomanCOSPLAYEARTHWORM JIMJesse QuickkratosLITTLE MERMAIDpredatorRobinSTORMTHORWAR MACHINEWonder ManWonder WomanX-MENZATANNA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP