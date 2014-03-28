Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

03.28.14 2 Comments

The Comedian (Watchmen) cosplayed by Krystle Starr, photographed by Mineralblu.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

The Comedian (Watchmen) cosplayed by Krystle Starr, photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lilith (Borderlands 2) photographed by Anthony Chodor.

Black Gold Saw, Black Rock Shooter, Black Rock Shooter with sword, and Dead Master (Black Rock Shooter) photographed by W1n9zr0.

Dr. Facilier (Princess And The Frog) photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Princess Fiona (Shrek) photographed by Nathan Rupert.


Anna and Hans (Frozen) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Beast Boy and Raven (Teen Titans) photographed by Tazmania Crab.

Nemesis (Resident Evil 3: Nemesis) cosplayed by Jason Voorheess, photographed by Shin of Moon Art Studio.

Batman photographed by Paul Lombard. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Bob’s Big Boy photographed by Matthew Mendoza.

