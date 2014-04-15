Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Entertainment Editor
04.15.14 5 Comments

Deadpool photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Harley Quinn photographed by Howie Muzika.

Chucky (Child’s Play) photographed by Kordite.

Kidagakash Kida Nedakh (Atlantis: The Lost Empire) and Shinji (Bleach) photographed by TulioPa.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid) photographed by Jerry.

Bane cosplayed by Lyndsey Elaine, photographed by Mineralblue. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

The Comedian and Ozymandias (Watchmen) photographed by Sharyn Morrow.

Night Elf (World of Warcraft) photographed by Pat. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

RoboCop photographed by Sebastian Gambolati.

THAT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM. [via]

