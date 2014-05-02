Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

The Ultimate Warrior photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Falcon (Captain America) photographed by Aren Blondahl.

Harley Quinn photographed by chris.alcoran.

Gambit (X-Men) cosplayed by Lucid, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Mathesar and Laliari (Galaxy Quest) photographed by thatguygil.

Robin photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Black Cat and Quicksilver photographed by Rick R. 1.

Dark Phoenix (X-Men) cosplayed by Lady Integra_CosMo, photographed by Jonny Symmetry. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Easter Wolverine cosplayed by Lonster Mash, photographed by justJENN.

In his house at R’lyeh dead Cthulhu lies dreaming. Or just sits there. [via]