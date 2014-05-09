Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Tim Burton’s Joker photographed by chris.alcoran.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Rule 63 Cyclops (X-Men) photographed by Andrew Horne.

Psycho (Borderlands) photographed by Thomas Gianfrancesco.

Rocket Raccoon and Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Power Girl cosplayed by Vegas PG, photographed by Nathan Rupert.

Akuma (Street Fighter) photographed by Evan Moss.

Poison Ivy with Psylocke cosplayed by Katherine Unverdi. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Patsy (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) photographed by Cheryl Dimof. (And if anyone has the pictures of her photobombing the Game Of Thrones crowd that weekend, please send them over.)

Lex Luthor in battle armor photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

WHOMP IT UP! Whomp (Super Mario Bros.) photographed by Terry Robinson.