Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Zoidberg (Futurama) made by Frank Ippolito. (video on the next page) [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Skip to the ninth minute if you just want to see the costume in action.

Holy crap, the tentacles move. [via]

Epic Angela cosplayed by iKearstin, photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

I love the transfixed look on the guy in the background.

Korra (Avatar: The Last Airbender) photographed by Jake Causier.

Nightcrawler, Professor X, and Magneto photographed by Mooshuu.

Hawkgirl cosplayed by PaisleyandGlue, photographed by Chris Favero.

Mycroft Holmes crossplayed by FräuleinNinja, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Darth Vader kid photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Victor Von Doom (Fantastic Four) cosplayed by Contagious Costuming, photographed by Mike Dickens. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

I’m not sure what this picture is doing here. Just some regular guy. Definitely not Octodad. [via / via]

Meanwhile, at Walmart… [via / via]