Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Margaery Tyrell (Game Of Thrones) cosplayed perfectly (that smirk!) by Trine Ericzon. [via]
It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.
Onward to the gallery:
Jun, the Swan (Gatchaman) photographed by Pat Loika.
En Subah Nur AKA Apocalypse photographed by Ricky Brigante.
Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of the Galaxy) photographed by Patcave. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Motorized Patriot (Bioshock Infinite) photographed by Cheryl Dimof.
Asgardian Storm (mashup of X-Men and Thor) photographed by Ricky Brigante.
Rule 63 Parallax (Green Lantern) photographed by Snuggiemouse. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
“My siblings and I as the South Park boys for DCC.” — berberthegreat
Ryu (Street Fighter) photographed by Steve Riccardo. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
[via]
That is not just a ‘mashup of X-Men and Thor’. That is Storm from the Asgarian Wars story arc, when the New Mutants and X-Men visited Asgard. It was during the time Storm had no mutant powers, and Loki gave her a hammer ‘Stormcaster’ that had abilities to control weather. So, the cosplay is a ‘canon’ costume.
Holy Shit!! I finally made it!! Man, this was a tough call, but I knew having the actual Street Fighter arcade cabinet (courtesy of my buddy who’s so obsessed with the game that he put down 3 or 4 figures to buy one for himself) would help me out. Thanks Uproxx!!
so THAT’S where I went wrong, no arcade cabinet!
Haha. Dude, seriously, I figured if any of my Ryu pictures were gonna make it to these lists, it was gonna be one with my buddy decked to the nines as Akuma. His hair was over a foot long and he somehow got it to stick straight up, he had those “clog” shoes, and he even had styrofoam balls with LED lights to light up his face for the “necklace” that Akuma wears.
dat margaery
and the last one’s so lovely