Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Margaery Tyrell (Game Of Thrones) cosplayed perfectly (that smirk!) by Trine Ericzon. [via]

Jun, the Swan (Gatchaman) photographed by Pat Loika.

En Subah Nur AKA Apocalypse photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of the Galaxy) photographed by Patcave. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Motorized Patriot (Bioshock Infinite) photographed by Cheryl Dimof.

Asgardian Storm (mashup of X-Men and Thor) photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Rule 63 Parallax (Green Lantern) photographed by Snuggiemouse. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“My siblings and I as the South Park boys for DCC.” — berberthegreat

Ryu (Street Fighter) photographed by Steve Riccardo. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

