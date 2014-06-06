Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Ghost Rider photographed by Anthony Chodor.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Castiel (Supernatural) photographed by Jon.

Ms. Marvel photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ant-Man photographed by Chris.

Maleficent photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“Lars Croft” (Lara Croft crossplayer) photographed by Anna Fischer.

Catwoman cosplayed by Diana, photographed by Rob Schofield.

Scott Summers and Jean Grey photographed by Michael Stevens. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Darkwing Duck photographed by Roger Chang.

