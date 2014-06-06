Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#X-men #Disney #Ant-Man #Cosplay #Batman
Entertainment Editor
06.06.14 3 Comments

Ghost Rider photographed by Anthony Chodor.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Ghost Rider photographed by Anthony Chodor.

Castiel (Supernatural) photographed by Jon.

Ms. Marvel photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ant-Man photographed by Chris.

Maleficent photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“Lars Croft” (Lara Croft crossplayer) photographed by Anna Fischer.

Catwoman cosplayed by Diana, photographed by Rob Schofield.

Scott Summers and Jean Grey photographed by Michael Stevens. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Darkwing Duck photographed by Roger Chang.

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Disney#Ant-Man#Cosplay#Batman
TAGSAnt ManBatmanCATcatwomanCOSPLAYDARKWING DUCKDISNEYDRACULAGhost RiderLARA CROFTMALEFICENTMs. MarvelSUPERNATURALX-MEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP