Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Lara Croft cosplayed by Carla Croft Cosplay. [Reddit via Technabob]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Storm (X-Men) photographed by Charles.

Leeroy Jenkins card (Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft) photographed by legomaple. [via]

Beast and Psylocke photographed by Katherine Unverdi. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Tali’Zorah (Mass Effect) photographed by John.

Mary Jane Watson (Spider-Man) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Camus, the Aquarius Golden knight (Saint Seiya) cosplayed by Nadya Sonika with Lady Loki (Thor) photographed by Sebastian Gambolati.

Benny (The LEGO Movie) photographed by Daniel Spiess.

Jack AKA Subject Zero (Mass Effect) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Galactus versus Fionna (Adventure Time) photographed by megathor4242. [via]