Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

07.11.14

“Sexual Predator” photographed by melvinmaya.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Sailor Jupiter (Sailor Moon) photographed by Rick R.

If you look like Richard Armitage — as melodywise’s husband does — you best be cosplaying as Thorin Oakenshield (The Hobbit). More pictures here.

Dark Ms. Marvel photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Wolverine with bone claws cosplayed by Lonster Mash, photographed by Brandon Postal.

War Machine (Iron Man) cosplayed by THE SMOKE, pictured with Photon. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Wonder Woman photographed by FluffyLtd.

Death Note cosplayers photographed by Heathbar.

Merida (Disney’s Brave) cosplayed by Catlin Cosplay, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Street Fighter cosplayers photographed by Jose Badillo.

