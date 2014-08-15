Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Thor #X-men #Harley Quinn #Dogs #Guardians Of The Galaxy #X-Men: Days Of Future Past #Cosplay #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Editor
08.15.14 6 Comments

Rule 63 Hellboy photographed by TATE’S Comics, Inc.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Rule 63 Hellboy photographed by TATE’S Comics, Inc.

Squirrel Girl cosplayed by BevanMaria. [via]

Roller Derby Harley Quinn cosplayed by Beyond Believing Cosplay, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Nebula (Guardians of the Galaxy) cosplayed by Karin Olava, This cosplay is James Gunn approved. [via] (Better picture here but we can’t use it.)

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) photographed by Xplict91.

Quicksilver (X-Men: Days Of Future Past) photographed by Bridgette Wynn.

Blink (X-Men: Days Of Future Past) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Dovahkiin (Skyrim) photographed Matt Drobnik.

Rule 63 Leonard Rockstein, AKA Dr. Rockso (Metalocalypse). [She does cocaine.] Photographed by Jose Ibanez.

Golden Retrieve-Thor, Dog of Thunder [via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#X-men#Harley Quinn#Dogs#Guardians Of The Galaxy#X-Men: Days Of Future Past#Cosplay#The Walking Dead
TAGSCOSPLAYDogsGuardians of the Galaxyharley quinnHellboyMETALOCALYPSENEBULAskyrimSquirrel GirlThe Walking DeadTHORX-MENX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP