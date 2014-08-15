Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Rule 63 Hellboy photographed by TATE’S Comics, Inc.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Squirrel Girl cosplayed by BevanMaria. [via]

Roller Derby Harley Quinn cosplayed by Beyond Believing Cosplay, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Nebula (Guardians of the Galaxy) cosplayed by Karin Olava, This cosplay is James Gunn approved. [via] (Better picture here but we can’t use it.)

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) photographed by Xplict91.

Quicksilver (X-Men: Days Of Future Past) photographed by Bridgette Wynn.

Blink (X-Men: Days Of Future Past) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Dovahkiin (Skyrim) photographed Matt Drobnik.

Rule 63 Leonard Rockstein, AKA Dr. Rockso (Metalocalypse). [She does cocaine.] Photographed by Jose Ibanez.

Golden Retrieve-Thor, Dog of Thunder [via]