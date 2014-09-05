Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Django Unchained #X-men #Wonder Woman #Power Rangers #Deadpool #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
09.05.14 3 Comments

Emma Frost doing the “haters gonna hate” strut. (Photographed by Pat Loika.)

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

“I am Grootpool!” — hamo624

She-Hulk photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Zordon of Eltar (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) photographed by KwanMan.

Disney’s Maleficent photographed by Jason Ernst.

Bombshell Wonder Woman cosplayed by Meagan Marie, photographed by Chuck. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Sister of Battle (Warhammer 40K) photographed by Matt Drobnik.

Django (Django Unchained) cosplayed by Chris Davis, photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Invader Zim photographed by oPHILcial.

“You look like you’re trying to cosplay. Would you like help with that?” — Ethan Trewhitt.

