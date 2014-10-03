Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Thor #Godzilla #Wonder Woman #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
10.03.14

Thor photographed by Pat Loika.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Bowser made from cardboard by DancinFool82. (More pictures here.)

Gaige the Mechromancer (Borderlands 2) cosplayed by Viverra Cosplay, photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Xerxes (300) photographed by MorboKat.

Wonder Woman (Future Timeline, DC Universe Online) cosplayed by Joanna Mari, photographed by RunL1keH3LL.

Catwoman photographed by Chris.

Elizabeth (Bioshock Infinite) cosplayed by sooziesunshine.

Rule 63 Sinestro (Green Lantern) photographed by UCFFool.

Mothra and Mechagodzilla photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Star-Lord with Groot [via]

TOPICS#Thor#Godzilla#Wonder Woman#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Cosplay
TAGS300Bioshock InfiniteBORDERLANDS 2BowsercatwomanCOSPLAYGODZILLAGROOTGuardians of the GalaxymarioSINESTROSTAR-LORDTHORWonder Woman

