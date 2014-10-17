Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Rule 63 Khal Drogo (Game Of Thrones) photographed by victim_of_technology.
It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.
Onward to the gallery:
Ha, Matt Belknap was talking about something similar to #10 on a recent Never Not Funny.
That F. Bison is pretty awesome.
Is it wrong to be attracted to fem drogo?