Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

11.21.14

Rocket Raccoon (Guardians Of The Galaxy) cosplayed by orangej.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Mystique (X-Men) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Sterling Archer (Archer) made with a $12 Goodwill suit and acrylic paint by zoidbergs_friend.

Misty Knight photographed by OnceAndFutureLaura.

Ira Gamagori (Kill la Kill) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ragyo Kiryuin (Kill La Kill) photographed by Jon.

Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games) in her transforming Mockingjay dress, photographed by DatarkNZ. [via / via / via / via]

“I can show you my butt, rub my lower back pleeeeease.” [GIFs via GIFsboom / video here]

cosplay-disney-princess-jasmine-aladdin-05-cat-riding-roomba-3

cosplay-disney-princess-jasmine-aladdin-05-cat-riding-roomba-2

“JUUUSSSST A Bit Outside” — Andy Ihnatko

Marty the dog as Marty McFly (Back To The Future) photographed by ucfknight18.

