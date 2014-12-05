Let’s Celebrate The ‘Deadpool’ Movie With Even More Cosplay

Deadpool cosplayed by Wickedm6, photographed by Andy Wana (via our Flickr Group).

Instead of our usual Cosplay Of The Week, we’re doing something a little different. Last night, Ryan Reynolds and Fox closed in on a deal to finally make a Deadpool movie, with production starting in March for a February 12th, 2016 release date. It’s chimichanga time.

In response to the news, we’ve been collecting our favorite Deadpool pictures from our Flickr group, Creative Commons, and social media. We posted the first gallery here and the final gallery here, and continue on for even more assorted Deadpools.



Lady Deadpool cosplayed by Black Cat, photographed by Andy Wana. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Lady Deadpool with Deadpool tattoo photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool cosplayers photographed by Christopher Brown.

A reenactment of the J. Scott Campbell Siege #3 variant cosplayed by Anarchris. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Photographed by Rodney Brown.

Lady Deadpool photographed by Darryl Harris.

Deadpool family photographed by Steven Leung.

That guy from that thing photographed by Greyloch, Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Lady Deadpool photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

“What Deadpools are thinking…” — Greyloch [Submitted via our Flickr Group.]

Lady Deadpool and Rainbow Dash (My Little Pony) photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Tourist Deadpool and Bounty Huntress photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool photographed by Stephen Little. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Eleventh Doctor Deadpool cosplayed by Josh Rendell, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool for President (of America) photographed by Eric Mesa.

Lady Deadpool and Sailor Scout Deadpool photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool / Katamari Damacy photographed by Roger.

Deadpool and Phoenix (X-Men) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Bridal Deadpool photographed by Andy Ihnatko.

Deadpool photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.