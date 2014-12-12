Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Aren’t you a little jolly for a Stormtrooper? [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

“Merry Christmas from Squirrel Girl!” — galacticat

Galactus photographed by Chris.

Angela (Aldrif Odinsdottir) from Guardians of the Galaxy cosplayed by Hooked On Phoenix, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ratonhnhaké:ton AKA Connor (Assassin’s Creed) photographed by Mitchel25J. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Christmas Harley Quinn cosplayed by TRexBytes.

Rule 63 Joker photographed by Daniel E. Photography.

The Child-like Empress (The NeverEnding Story) cosplayed by Lunairetic, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Kili, Tauriel, and Thranduil (The Hobbit) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“You had better pout! You had better cry! ‘Cause DOOM IS COMING TO TOWN!” — CaptCash