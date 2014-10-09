Crank Up The U2 And Read This Fantastic Collection Of Dad Stories

There are few things in life I love as much as a good dad story. They really make you think, y’know? *stares at a Big Mouth Billy Bass that sings Bruce Springsteen’s “Meeting Across the River” for five minutes* Anyway, Mallory Ortberg, a writer for The-Toast who’s absurdly good at Twitter, asked her Followers to tell her the “most Dad thing your dad has ever done.” They did not disappoint.
Check out the rest here, preferably while listening to a Steve Winwood album.
That sipping coffee one was amazing.
My dad wouldnt let this dude in high school take me on a date until he correctly identified bird calls from this machine/toy my uncle gave him for christmas.
My father still trots out the “Rap music, more like CRAP music” line regularly.
He also tries to verbally describe to me the cartoons he found funny in the Sunday paper.
My friend’s dad used to scroll through the radio and whenever he would hit a country song shout out “oh boy! country AND western! a two-for-one!”