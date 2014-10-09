Crank Up The U2 And Read This Fantastic Collection Of Dad Stories

There are few things in life I love as much as a good dad story. They really make you think, y’know? *stares at a Big Mouth Billy Bass that sings Bruce Springsteen’s “Meeting Across the River” for five minutes* Anyway, Mallory Ortberg, a writer for The-Toast who’s absurdly good at Twitter, asked her Followers to tell her the “most Dad thing your dad has ever done.” They did not disappoint.

Picture 11

Picture 10

Picture 9

Picture 8

Picture 7

Picture 6

Picture 4

Picture 5

Picture 3

Picture 2

Check out the rest here, preferably while listening to a Steve Winwood album.

The Toast via @mallelis

