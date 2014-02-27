Creator Of Calvin & Hobbes’ Bill Watterson Debuts His First Comic Since 1995 For The Film ‘Stripped’

Calvin & Hobbes is one of the best comic strips of all time. If you dispute me, I will fight you. The creator, Bill Watterson, appears after almost 20 years since he ended his famous comic with some new stuff. He drew the poster for the new movie Stripped, a movie that is a full-length documentary about some of the world’s best cartoonists. What does Bill have for us? Via Gizmodo:

In the right hands, a comic strip attains a beauty and an elegance that really I would put against any other art.

Short and sweet. Calvin & Hobbes was and still is the best. Check out the poster for the movie by Bill Watterson himself. Via Stripped:

20 years and it still has that same feel, texture, and anticipation for the next newspaper. Well, the next thing we all get to see is the movie that the poster is for! If you’re interested in the movie, well, Bill is featured in that as well!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via YouTube, Gizmodo