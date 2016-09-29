Like many parts of the country, the Richmond, Virginia area has been plagued with an outbreak of “creepy clown” sightings. So when a mother and her teenage daughter spotted the above figure wearing an It “Pennywise” mask pointing and waving at drivers in Henrico County on Monday evening — where people dressed as clowns have reportedly been tapping on the windows of residents’ homes — they saw it as no laughing matter.
After Richmond’s CBS 6 ran the story, however, the culprit has been revealed (in this case, anyway), and as it turns out it’s actually a 12-year-old boy with autism. The boy’s mother Holly Brown told CBS 6 that she had been out of town on a trip, and that her son Angus, who is a huge Stephen King fan, had dressed up in the costume to surprise her when she got back. The boy’s grandmother had been driving him home when he apparently rolled down the window and started waving at drivers while wearing it.
“There was no malicious intent. He’s just a kid excited about his new costume,” Brown said about her son. “He was never a threat, and is in fact a very sweet child with autism and a new found love of Stephen King stories, hence the ‘It’ costume.”
“We all agree that he must save his Halloween costume to be worn at Halloween functions only due to the current scary-clown-sighting situation,” she said. “This clown was simply a little boy in a new toy.”
Well, that explains one creepy clown sighting, now just 5,729 to go. CBS 6 notes that in Virginia, it’s against the law “for anyone over the age of 16 to wear a clown mask, any other mask or hoodie over the face to conceal their identity.”
(Via CBS 6 Richmond)
Pretty sure somebody could make the case that Ed Gein had autism too, so, that whole harmless thing, eh, take it with a grain of salt.
Holy shit
You clearly need some educating.
Why cant people dress as clowns and chill? I mean, it’s fuckin weird but is it weirder than half the mentally ill people loitering in public parks on a daily basis?
#dressasclownsandchill. Welp. My weekend’s booked.
I’m surprised there haven’t been any clown-related shootings.
Grease-painted Lives Matter?
How is the presence of someone dressed as a clown a ‘creepy clown sighting’? I didn’t get it when it was happening a round halloween last year, and I don’t get it this year. People do realize that IT is fictional, right? Clowns aren’t actually ancient monsters that live underneath towns.