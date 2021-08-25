Few thought Andrew Cuomo would ever resign as governor of New York, but when he did, people had a lot of thoughts. Some of those thoughts were about another person: Cynthia Nixon. In 2019, Cuomo managed to stave off a primary challenge from the actress, activist, and attempted politician. Two years later he’s out of a job, his reputation in tatters. On Tuesday, he was even stripped of the Emmy he won in late 2020. And when that happened, his former opponent had a pretty delicious response.

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo?” she tweeted. “Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).”

Nixon has two Emmys: one in 2004 for her work as Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, another, from 2008, for a guest turn on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also has two Tonys, two SAG Awards, a Drama Desk Award, even a Grammy — and, far less deservingly, a Golden Rasperry, aka a Razzie, which shared with her fellow leads in Sex and the City 2.

Cuomo, meanwhile, was awarded an Emmy from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his daily briefings during the first wave of the pandemic. That award was rescinded over the sexual harassment scandal that ended his governorship, with the awards body saying in a statement, “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.” It happened the day after he resigned, formally handing to Kathy Hochul the reins of the state he long lorded over.

As far as last laughs go, this one ain’t bad.

(Via EW)