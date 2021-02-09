Lou Dobbs found himself abruptly taken off the air last week following a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by Smartmatic voting software company against Fox News, Dobbs, and other media figures who have spread false claims about the 2020 election. Despite Lou Dobbs Tonight being one of the highest-rated shows on Fox, the network canceled the show not even 24 hours after the Smartmatic suit. The cancelation was an obvious sign that Fox News is concerned that leaving Dobbs on the air could expose them to further liability even after airing a segment back in December that completely contradicted every election theory he’s shared on his show.

In a tongue and cheek “tribute” video to Dobbs on his departure, The Daily Show made it clear why Fox News has every reason to be concerned that the anchor could spell more trouble. In several clips during the “tribute,” Dobbs is a never-ending source of glowing compliments for Donald Trump and has no qualms parroting everything the former president says. At several points, Dobb refers to Trump as “sent by god,” the greatest president in American history, and a beam of pure sunlight who causes radiant smiles in everyone around him. It’s also clear by the video that Trump loves parroting what Dobbs says about him, and he has no qualms repeating every sycophantic comment from the Fox News host.

After 90 seconds of Dobbs’ freakish obsession with Trump, The Daily Show tribute ends with a fitting goodbye: “Farewell to the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen.”

(Via The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)