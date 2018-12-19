Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Those around Pete Davidson are still on high alert after a troubling message the 25-year-old comedian posted on Instagram over the weekend before deleting his account. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people,” Davidson wrote.

Saturday Night Live pulled Davidson’s sketches over concerns for his mental health, so it would appear that he’s not fully out of the woods yet. In any event, there has been an outpouring of support, and one of those who personally reached out was none other than Dan Crenshaw, the newly-elected Texas congressman who became the subject of national attention after Davidson ridiculed his eye-patch in a “Weekend Update” segment.

The two later buried the hatchet after Davidson was came under fire for mocking a military veteran, but the incident likely only contributed to his subsequent breakdown.

“It was pretty devastating. You know, you don’t want to see somebody in that kind of position, to the point that they’re actually putting out a cry for help on social media, that’s not a good place to be in,” Crenshaw told KPRC2 Houston earlier this week. “I talked to him personally, yesterday, I talked to him a little bit about it, you know we don’t go back very far. We’re not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me.”