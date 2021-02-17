The south is currently undergoing a freak winter storm, with states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona experiencing the coldest and harshest weather in decades. As of this writing, 23 people have died and millions are without power. Most of the latter live in Texas, where outages have lasted hours or even days. It’s a horrifying situation — and a reminder that some Republican lawmakers in these states weren’t exactly empathetic last summer, when California was suffering power outages.

Here are three Texas Republicans mocking California power outages last year and my Dallas bathtub this morning, a literal block of ice pic.twitter.com/ViGZuTZz40 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 16, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who allegedly tried to smear a female veteran to disparage her sexual assault claim and TX AG Ken Paxton, who is defending two criminal cases, thought mocking CA's energy crisis was funny. Now millions in TX have no power during a winter storm. pic.twitter.com/gFnygHoyBN — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 16, 2021

A short thread of Texas Republicans sharing their thoughts on rolling blackouts elsewhere — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

One of them was Dan Crenshaw, the Texas representative who sometimes tries to take a measured and mature stance and other times makes mini-movies in which he fantasizes about leaping out of airplanes and beating up antifa. As the western state was plunged into an energy crisis, he thought it was time to take action — which is to say to mock AOC and the Green New Deal gang.

Life comes at you fast, Dan Crenshaw. No need for you to jump out of a plane, just try helping your constituents get some warmth and safety, OK? Then you and your team of genius GOP leaders can work on that energy policy. https://t.co/gvGHsr1Pg5 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 16, 2021

So when Crenshaw’s constituents were suddenly experiencing their own energy crisis, people couldn’t help but remind people about his callous words.

Alexa please explain Karma to Dan Crenshaw, Ted Cruz and especially Ken Paxton. https://t.co/Ayv5AXUKDM — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) February 16, 2021

Alexa, once you have power again and have had an opportunity to thaw out, point and laugh at Dan Crenshaw. — Anita Louise (@AnitaLaLouise) February 16, 2021

Alexa, show me what happens when Texans elect a right-wing troll like Dan Crenshaw to represent them in Congress. And millions go without power after a winter storm. Alexa? Alexa? pic.twitter.com/s00DeL4tHL — Carpe Diem (@CaptCarpeDiem) February 16, 2021

Alexa show me what happens when you elect morons like Dan Crenshaw into public office https://t.co/2Se4T9zNHp — 🇺🇸 (@Sportstalkcrap) February 16, 2021

Alexa, show me what happens when dumb greedy asshole Republicans like Dan Crenshaw privatize Texas’ utility grid? https://t.co/JghlWwk5IL — LiberalNavySeal (@LiberalNavySeal) February 16, 2021

And then there was, of course, Ted Cruz, currently the most frequently mocked member of the GOP. One of his old tweets also resurfaced, in which he too tried to pin California’s woes on the left.

My parents hv been without electricity for almost 24hrs in Houston they are not even rotating power outages in Houston anymore. Looks like Republicans like you took energy for granted, and didn’t invest enough in the power grid in Texas. — Cloudydays16 need PPE now (@cloudydays1971) February 16, 2021

While a lot of people dunked on Crenshaw and Cruz, and deservedly so, some took the high road, hoping it would be a teachable moment — albeit for a group of lawmakers who tend to not learn.

I hope this will teach Texas politicians to stop dunking on other states when they are going through disasters. All Americans deserve help and empathy from fellow Americans no matter if it is a blue or red state. (I am guilty of this and will be better) — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 16, 2021

Hang in there, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and anywhere else dealing with unusually cold temperatures and snow. And we hope you one day get politicians who don’t belittle the suffering of others.