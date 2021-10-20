On Wednesday morning, trans Netflix employees and their allies in the company walked off the job and took to the streets for the “‘Stand Up in Solidarity” rally, which hopes to improve the streaming service’s efforts at listening to trans voices before airing content like Dave Chappelle‘s controversial The Closer special. After two weeks of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos defending the special, the company has reversed course as Sarandos has admitted he “screwed up” his handling of the growing controversy. Netflix also voiced its support for the rally and said that it will “respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out.”

In a notable move given the show’s popularity on the streaming service, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy issued a statement supporting the walkout:

I stand with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment. I’ve seen firsthand how vital television can be when it comes to influencing the cultural conversation. That impact is real and works both ways: positively AND negatively. Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That isn’t a debate.

Due to logistical issues, the event could not be held directly in front of Netflix offices, but it took place nearby. At least 100 protestors attended, including Transparent creator Joel Solloway, who loudly stated that a trans employee should be placed on “the Netflix f*cking board,” according to Deadline. The Netflix employees were also met by pro-Chappelle supporters, which led to a few minor scuffles after a Chappelle supporter attempted to crash one of the speeches.

You can see photos from the “‘Stand Up’ in Solidarity” rally below:

(Via Dan Levy on Twitter, Deadline)