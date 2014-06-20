‘Daredevil’ Finds A Love Interest With Rosario Dawson

Well, today didn’t start well for Rosario Dawson. But she’s making up for it: She’ll be one of the main characters in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil TV series.
Annoyingly, Marvel is sitting on the name of the character she’ll actually play, but she’ll be playing a “dedicated young woman whose quest to heal the wounds of Hell’s Kitchen” brings her in contact with a blind guy who hits people with his cane, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Oh, and she’ll probably sleep with him after the bulk of the episodes build up sexual tension, just guessing here.
So now we play the “which character is it?” game. One character this probably isn’t is Elektra; we’re assuming they’re not going to try and pass Dawson off as a ninja assassin, even if she’s got the chops to pull it off. Hey, she credibly made herself seem interested in some Kevin Smith analogue in Clerks II; that practically deserves the Nobel Prize for acting. They make those, right?
Anyway, it’s not Black Widow, we know that. Karen Page seems the obvious choice, provided we skip past the insane parts like her time as Ghost Rider’s sidekick and working as an actress in Hollywood. But we’re sure Marvel will tell us more as the series gets closer. Just hopefully they skip past her being killed by Mysterio, because, again, she’s had enough indignity visited on her by Kevin Smith.
She should play She-Hulk.
My warrior woman. My Valkyrie. You’ll always be mine.
its right there in the press release: “heal the wounds of Hell’s Kitchen”
so… Night Nurse. right?
although, she’d make a great Typhoid Mary.
Seconding Typhoid Mary!
Yup, thirding it (just several days late because I was out of town all weekend.
She’s going to be an amazing Milla Donovan.
That was my guess. We are doubling down on blind characters
It has to be Milla based on the description. It’s the only one that fits. A dedicated young woman on a quest to heal Hell’s Kitchen? That’s not Elektra. That’s not Karen Page. That’s not Typhoid Mary or any of the other suggestions. It does, however, sound like a description for Milla Donovan; Hell’s Kitchen housing commission activist.
Karen Page ran a clinic in the comics for a while.
The problem really is that the description is so vague. She could be playing Kristen Macduffie for all we know. And she will end up in bed with Matt because Matt Murdock is the Captain Kirk of Marvel comics. Still I’m glad she’s in it. I was just thinking the other day how it doesn’t seem like she’s been doing much lately.
@Dan
I forgot about that. But she doesn’t seem at all like Karen to me. Karen Page is supposed to have this wholesome girl next door look (well, pre-umm.. Hollywood) I don’t know if I can see Rosario Dawson like that. As Elektra? As Typhoid Mary? As Echo? She would be fantastic as all three. But of the “regular” Matt Murdock chicks… Milla, Kirsten McDuffie and maybe Heather Glenn are it, and Heather doesn’t fit the description either.
I really want them to get a Mediterranean actress to play Elektra though.
Echo yo.
All I know is, no matter who she plays? She dead.
Only two of DD’s squeezes got refrigeratored and one keeps coming back to laugh at Jennifer Garner.
I’d like to give Rosario Dawson’s DD’s squeezes.
BOOM
Also, three. You’re forgetting Heather Glenn who committed suicide. And then another was driven insane by one of DD’s villains.
So that’s three dead and one in the looney bin.
That’s a track record if I’ve ever seen one…
@KSChris Only Batman’s penis is more cursed.