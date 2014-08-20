‘Daredevil,’ ‘The Strain,’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 20th

The Multiversity #1
Grant Morrison is unleashed on the DC multiverse, and he has an almost ridiculous amount of fun with it. This is a comic that has a cameo appearance from obscure former JLI member Bloodwynd, it’s that gleeful in its meta nature and self-referential parody. It’s very, very weird, and that’s really just how we like Morrison.
The Fade Out #1
Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips are breaking with tradition and making a light-hearted romantic comedy. Just kidding, it’s totally another noir series. And… eh, it’s OK. Honestly, Brubaker’s doing better work elsewhere with Image, and this is yet another story about the dark side of ’40s Hollywood. Not bad, but it’s hard to see this going anywhere we haven’t been.
Dark Horse Presents #1
The anthology book relaunches and, honestly, it’s pretty hit and miss. Brendan McCarthy’s entry is trippy mostly for the sake of being trippy, and David Mack’s Kabuki is, well, it’s the same thing it’s always been. But there’s a new Resident Alien story, so that’s good, and Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti’s story of a UFC fighter punching demons is promising, if suddenly cut off.
The Strain: The Night Eternal #1
I’m not sure what it is about this book, but I’ve just never gotten into it, and at this point, it feels more overly elaborate than anything else. David Lapham tries mightily, but he’s tied a little too closely to a multimedia franchise to really cut loose the way we know he can. If you’ve been reading, this’ll be for you, but everyone else is better off starting at the beginning.
Hellraiser: Bestiary #1
An anthology book starring, you guessed it, the Hellraiser himself. Honestly, they’re of varying quality. The first story is just a pile of mindless gore, the second is actually a pretty interesting take on how the worshippers of the Cenobites might handle their lives off the clock, and the third is part one of a far more interesting story about somebody who wants Pinhead’s pins. All of them. So it’s middling, I suppose, but fun enough if you’re a fan of the series.
The Delinquents #1
Archer and Armstrong meet Quantum and Woody? Surely nothing could possibly going wrong squaring those two off against each other, right?
Yeah, we feel bad for Archer and Quantum too. But this book is as hilarious as the concept promises, even if James Asmus and Fred Van Lente together… well, let’s say they’re not the most subtle of writers individually, and here it’s front and center. But still, the book’s more than funny enough to make up for it, and highly recommended.
Super-Secret Crisis War: The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy
Kate Leth and Troy Little bring back a Cartoon Network classic for IDW’s hilariously silly epic crossover. And… well, let’s just say it sticks to the tone of the cartoon, including a hilarious reference no child should actually get. Worth a read if you’re liking the crossover.
Justice, Inc. #1
Pulp heroes the Shadow, Doc Savage, and the Avenger team up to, well, you can read the title. Honestly, Michael Uslan’s script is a little too wink-and-nudge for my tastes; H.G. Wells and Einstein appear in the first few pages. Similarly, Giovanni Timpano’s art is just too generic and poorly researched to make the book compelling. A cool idea but a weak execution.
Steampunk Battlestar Galactica #1
Yeah. The title tells you what you need to know about this book, and it’s pretty much where any creativity stops.
WAHOO! Light week this week, even though I am still over $20.
I have to admit, I kind of want the Ass Map as a poster.
I totally forgot Multiversity…
I got
Original Sins
The Delinquents
Batman Eternal (Still holding out simply for the Corrigan and Harper Row stuff)
Trees
Wicked and The Divine
Fade Out
I think that was it. Fairly light this week.
I’m excited for the Spectre coming back, but I’m not willing to buy 52 issues of Eternal for it.
I think with the deal I worked out it with my LCS it all comes out pretty even. I’m at 20 issues now, and while I felt like I should have dropped it… I don’t know I’m just an addict.
I did offload a bunch of books from my pull, and am simply at Batman and Batman Eternal in my DC range (I may give the new launching bat books a try) The new futures month gave me a great time to offload them all.
I will however see if the 3d covers suffer from the same scarcity issue and try to turn a profit of them on the ebay… Considering my LCS orders a pretty good chunk of them, and I’m always there at open on Wednesdays. But I won’t pull any of them.
My problem with Eternal is that I know, I KNOW, that the trades are coming, and will be cheaper. I’d rather just read those in one shot. Also realistically my pull list, between assembling this column and what I personally want to read, is just getting ridiculous at this point. A friend issued me the $20-a-Week Challenge recently and I’m still working it out.
I dropped Eternal and I’m not upset about it. can’t believe I stuck with it as long as I did.
I’m still working on trying to get my pull/weekly books back down to under $30 a week. The problem is that there are so many interesting books right now. If a book on my pull ends or gets cancelled/dropped, I replace it with something else. Heck, I’m debating about ordering Axis online just to save some money. Especially since I’m going all-in on Spider-Verse and even buying Spider-Woman because of it.
@Dan Seitz You are in luck with DC’s November solicitations. The Spectre will be in his own book and the first 17-20 issues of Futures End and Eternal will be collected at $40 each.
@tetrisdork Yeah, I saw those. I’m excited the Spectre is coming back, and Fawkes is a good writer for him, although Ben Templesmith on art does NOT excite me. If you’re going to make an edgy horror noir, I’d much rather see somebody like Sebastian Fiumara or somebody else the BPRD stable.
God Is Dead The Book Of Acts Omega
Fade Out #1
Supreme Blue Rose #2
Trees #4
Wicked + The Divine #3
Magneto #8
Still need to read Trees and Magneto; ran out of time writing this yesterday. Warren Ellis seems to be on a tear lately.