‘Daredevil,’ ‘The Strain,’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 20th

Daredevil has to find his mom in the least hospitable place on Earth. And that’s not his only problem, either. Here are reviews of selected books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and Dynamite.

The Multiversity #1

Grant Morrison is unleashed on the DC multiverse, and he has an almost ridiculous amount of fun with it. This is a comic that has a cameo appearance from obscure former JLI member Bloodwynd, it’s that gleeful in its meta nature and self-referential parody. It’s very, very weird, and that’s really just how we like Morrison.

The Fade Out #1

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips are breaking with tradition and making a light-hearted romantic comedy. Just kidding, it’s totally another noir series. And… eh, it’s OK. Honestly, Brubaker’s doing better work elsewhere with Image, and this is yet another story about the dark side of ’40s Hollywood. Not bad, but it’s hard to see this going anywhere we haven’t been.

Dark Horse Presents #1

The anthology book relaunches and, honestly, it’s pretty hit and miss. Brendan McCarthy’s entry is trippy mostly for the sake of being trippy, and David Mack’s Kabuki is, well, it’s the same thing it’s always been. But there’s a new Resident Alien story, so that’s good, and Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti’s story of a UFC fighter punching demons is promising, if suddenly cut off.

The Strain: The Night Eternal #1

I’m not sure what it is about this book, but I’ve just never gotten into it, and at this point, it feels more overly elaborate than anything else. David Lapham tries mightily, but he’s tied a little too closely to a multimedia franchise to really cut loose the way we know he can. If you’ve been reading, this’ll be for you, but everyone else is better off starting at the beginning.

Hellraiser: Bestiary #1

An anthology book starring, you guessed it, the Hellraiser himself. Honestly, they’re of varying quality. The first story is just a pile of mindless gore, the second is actually a pretty interesting take on how the worshippers of the Cenobites might handle their lives off the clock, and the third is part one of a far more interesting story about somebody who wants Pinhead’s pins. All of them. So it’s middling, I suppose, but fun enough if you’re a fan of the series.

The Delinquents #1

Archer and Armstrong meet Quantum and Woody? Surely nothing could possibly going wrong squaring those two off against each other, right?

Yeah, we feel bad for Archer and Quantum too. But this book is as hilarious as the concept promises, even if James Asmus and Fred Van Lente together… well, let’s say they’re not the most subtle of writers individually, and here it’s front and center. But still, the book’s more than funny enough to make up for it, and highly recommended.

Super-Secret Crisis War: The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy

Kate Leth and Troy Little bring back a Cartoon Network classic for IDW’s hilariously silly epic crossover. And… well, let’s just say it sticks to the tone of the cartoon, including a hilarious reference no child should actually get. Worth a read if you’re liking the crossover.

Justice, Inc. #1

Pulp heroes the Shadow, Doc Savage, and the Avenger team up to, well, you can read the title. Honestly, Michael Uslan’s script is a little too wink-and-nudge for my tastes; H.G. Wells and Einstein appear in the first few pages. Similarly, Giovanni Timpano’s art is just too generic and poorly researched to make the book compelling. A cool idea but a weak execution.

Steampunk Battlestar Galactica #1

Yeah. The title tells you what you need to know about this book, and it’s pretty much where any creativity stops.