Daredevil’s New TV Series Will Be Built To Binge-Watch

As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has demonstrated more than once, it can be tricky to balance the episodic nature of television with the long arcs that keep people coming back for more. But apparently, that won’t be a concern for Daredevil; it’s going to be designed to binge watch.
Daredevil will be the first of four interconnected miniseries coming to Netflix from Marvel in 2014, and yes, they’ll all be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And apparently, according to an interview with Joe Quesada on ScreenRant, Daredevil at least is designed to be watched in one go:
One of the advantages is really from the planning stage — obviously it’s much easier to work with a smaller number of episodes than it is with a larger number of episodes. We can sit there and look at 13 episodes and plan it out as a very large movie. It makes seeing the bigger picture a little bit easier.
On the one hand, good. It’s good to see that Marvel is thinking about this differently than a typical TV series. On the other hand, that does raise a pretty big concern. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spent the bulk of its first season dancing around the massive reveal hidden in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the field is just getting more crowded. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. got renewed, and with it is the Agent Carter miniseries. If Agent Carter delivers, and honestly being a Bond movie starring Hayley Atwell sounds like it’ll be a hit, it might either get renewed or mean that every year ABC runs another MCU miniseries.
That’s on top of the at least two movies a year we’ll be seeing through 2018, plus four other miniseries on Netflix, and there are rumors that Marvel wants to get into the low-budget action movie game as well. We’re not concerned about “Marvel overload” in the sense that audiences will stop watching Marvel stuff, we’re concerned that eventually they’re going to start ditching series when they decide they don’t need to be watching every Marvel tidbit.
We’ll see, of course, and hell, we’ll watch every episode either way. But we hope for Marvel’s sake they let these shows be a bit more independent.
A shame. If its designed to watch in one sitting, they should’ve just made a movie. Hopefully it won’t suck.
Think of it as a 13-hour movie with intermissions.
I really don’t need one Daredevil movie that’s 13 hours long.
You all heard the man. He doesn’t need it. Let’s pack up, we’re done here.
No one needs a Daredevil movie that’s about as long as the first phase of the MCU, either. Or any 13-hour movie. A movie that takes half a day to watch sounds like a bad time.
Yea, Breaking Bad, Justified and True Detective were just such drags.
WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE THINGS I DON’T!
Just because it’s designed to watch in one sitting doesn’t mean YOU have to. Watch it weekly if you want. Or don’t watch it at all. It doesn’t really matter.
PeteRoseHair: False comparison, man. Breaking Bad, Justified, and True Detective aren’t designed to be watched in a single sitting. They’re just compelling enough to make you want to.
House of Cards and Orange is the New Black were great.
Binge-watch doesn’t necessarily mean One Sitting.
Plus – previous incarnations notwithstanding – who would prefer only 2 hours of Daredevil when you could have 13 (providing there’s enough substance to fill those hours)?
That “providing there’s enough substance to fill those hours” is a big if. Especially considering the difference in quality between Marvel’s movies and their television programs. I much rather watch 2 hours of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” than 13 hours of “Agents of SHIELD.”
I think SHIELD is a bad comparison.
These Netflix shows will all be approached as movies, in a way. Drew Goddard is writing and directing the entire Daredevil series. Drew Goddard has done far better things in his career than Jeph Loeb or whoever else is in charge of the SHIELD show.
And SHIELD was definitely a victim of having to play around the movie continuity. These shows could very well be in their own little corner here, especially since they’re not building to Avengers sequels or fallout from Avengers… it’s more of a companion series of shows to the MCU we know, because it’s culminating in its own Avengers-esque event with The Defenders.
EDIT: Why don’t we have an edit button yet?
EDIT EDIT: Correction, Goddard isn’t writing/directing the whole thing just the pilot… but he IS showrunning it, so my greater point remains re: Loeb.
I hope they use either The Man Without Fear or Yellow for the origin.
This also makes me think of Bullseye. Does Marvel Studios have the rights to the Thunderbolts? Because I want them to have the rights to the Thunderbolts.
Disney/Marvel runs this shit! They can handle the load and you know Marvel wants to do Daredevil justice. This is the same avenue they should pursue for Punisher. Punisher: War zone was just a taste of how violent anything Punisher should be. Ray Stevenson was the best Frank Castle. I’d rather watch 13hrs of a season 1 of Punisher, compared to a quick 2hr movie trying to cram everything in. Marvel needs to build Punisher back up just like they are going to do with Daredevil. Obviously, Ghost Rider as well.