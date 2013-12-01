Darnell Dockett’s early Christmas gift to the world (NSFW)

It’s the season of giving, after all. And after a weekend of shopping and watching plenty of football, what more could you want than a gift? Something wrapped up in a bow, something nice, something to keep you warm at night?
Lucky for you, Darnell Dockett is a giving man, a man who thinks not of himself but, first and foremost, of others. So that’s why he shot and shared this video of a “little person” stripper running at full-speed and jumping onto a man who then drops her, all set to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”
If that’s not a gift to humanity, I don’t know what is.
(Beware: nudity).
Still bigger than Favre’s little person.
Wow…great impression of Wes Welker there.
I’d hit it.
Is that the legendary King of Diamonds?
Amazing!
Clearly a drop.
She looks like she was gonna give him the hidden knife, a la assassins creed.