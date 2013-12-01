Darnell Dockett’s early Christmas gift to the world (NSFW)

12.01.13 4 years ago 7 Comments

dockettksk

It’s the season of giving, after all. And after a weekend of shopping and watching plenty of football, what more could you want than a gift? Something wrapped up in a bow, something nice, something to keep you warm at night?

Lucky for you, Darnell Dockett is a giving man, a man who thinks not of himself but, first and foremost, of others. So that’s why he shot and shared this video of a “little person” stripper running at full-speed and jumping onto a man who then drops her, all set to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

If that’s not a gift to humanity, I don’t know what is.

(Beware: nudity).

TAGSARIZONA CARDINALSBig SandyblessedDARNELL DOCKETTGIFTSR. KellySTRIPPERS

