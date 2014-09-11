DARPA Wants To Give Us All A Wolverine-Esque Healing Factor

Much of disease is simply how the body reacts to a foreign invader, so controlling that response while keeping the benefits is the focus of quite a bit of medical research. Among the ideas is “neuromodulation,” essentially manipulating nerves to reduce pain and help you heal faster. And DARPA wants to take it to the next level.
Being DARPA, they basically want to inject you with a tiny machine that controls your body’s pain and inflammation response:
Instead of relying only on medication—we envision a closed-loop system that would work in concept like a tiny, intelligent pacemaker. It would continually assess conditions and provide stimulus patterns tailored to help maintain healthy organ function, helping patients get healthy and stay healthy using their body’s own systems.
In other words, this thing goes into your body and starts taking charge. The implications go well beyond being able to limp away from jumping off a building or being stabbed by ninjas; properly done, this device could have implications in treating everything from epilepsy to inflammatory bowel disease. So really, we wouldn’t be Wolverine so much as Chris Traeger.
That said, currently it only exist in theory, and DARPA wants to cram all this into a form factor roughly the size of a nerve fiber. Hence, they’re looking for people who think they can make this happen, but it’s not clear whether, or how, that will actually be the case. So we’re probably going to have to wait a while for the Wolverine-like healing factor, but then again, who wouldn’t want a healing factor in middle age?
Via The Mary Sue
Reminds me of that Outer Limits episode where the guys makes tank-like nanomachines that fix all his problems.
In typical Outer Limits fashion, it all goes tits up.
Yeah, that actually sounds terrifying to me. If the thing could overtake and send signals through neurons to control pain, what would stop someone from eventually finding a way to use the process to completely take over a person’s motor functions and hijack their body?
Oh, I wouldn’t worry about that.
It exists already.
Can we use it to spike out neural reactions to THC?
Eh, possibly. The neurochemistry might take some work. Also, that might be used to make it harder to get high. “Smoke all the cheeb you want, you’re in the Army so you won’t feel it anyway!”
They’ve released a simulation of the expected results:
[www.youtube.com]
I think this has done the best job so far convincing me that the singularity is hitting us in my life time.
This is gonna be a disaster when skynet becomes self aware.
Bring on the nanites. I’m ready to live fore…to serve my new robot masters