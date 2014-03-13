Darren Sproles Traded To The Eagles

The already potent Eagles offense added another versatile weapon by trading for tiny Saints running back Darren Sproles. Tiny Darren was initially going to be released by the Saints, then New Orleans saw how much interest he was about to garner on the open market, then, much to the dismay of Sproles’ wife, opted to trade him instead.
Tiny Darren had 60 yards of offense (on four carries and four receptions) in addition to 129 total return yards in the Saints victory over the Eagles in January.
In return, the Eagles reportedly sent a 5th round pick to the Saints, which is less than the 4th round pick the Saints got for dealing Chris Ivory to the Jets last year. New Orleans making it clear that they were about to release him probably didn’t do wonders for his trade value. Either way, it’s an excellent pickup that adds even more dynamism to the Eagles attack and allows Chip Kelly to lower the workload for LeSean McCoy, which might hurt Shady fantasy owners in the short term
In the meantime, Saints, enjoy the effects of the Compton Curse now that Sproles’ wife has just hexed you.
Darren Sproles' wife has a few things she'd like to say about the Saints. pic.twitter.com/jibrlGpw2U
— Bart Hubbuch (@HubbuchNYP) March 13, 2014
Oh she’s mad now, but that rant just proves she’s gonna fit in Philly.
I think her problems are small, all things considered.
Tiny Darren is not tiny in all areas.
Sorry, what I meant was; never put your Tiny Darren in Crazy.
I just came here to say that.
For some reason, I read #OnlyGodCanJudgeMe as #OnlyGodCanJuggle, which… well, yeah.
#OnlyGodCanJuggalo
“And verily the Lord saith, ‘Whoop whoop, my ninjas!'”
Well that’s a tiny step towards the Eagle’s improvement.
You know what they say “If you want to change for the better, start with the little things first.”
The Compton Curse? Bitch please. There’s more hexes and curses for New Orleans than there’s gentrifying NYCers moving down here!
….but what if that is the curse? We’ll be knee-deep in hipsters forever!!
Bingo!
You’ll be fine. They will wash away in the next major hurricane.
You can’t kill hipsters with a hurricane. They move away BEFORE moving away gets “cool”
Well one thing is for sure. Michael Sam’s wife is never going to go on twitter and rant about the treatment of her husband.
Have you never dealt with the “wife” in a homosexual couple. Politics and religious beliefs aside you do NOT want to go down that road.
thanks for ruining my joke. i hate the place and you are now cursed.
# somethingsomethingcurse
Dammit, where did all these snakes come from? and why is it raining frogs?
I think the proper response is “Roll Tide”
Role(play) Tide?
Natural 20 Roll Tide?
Because I can’t wait to make more Tiny Darren jokes this year.
In honor of Tiny Darren, Philly fans are going to throw AAA batteries this season.
You beat me to that exact joke by two goddamned minutes.
+1
WINNAAAA
Komment of the week material.
Well done.
I got a charge out of that joke.
Surly… well played you magnificent bastard.
She seems like a very rational person.
Another Intellectual Elite.
NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
I hope Darren has a “no-curse” policy in his pre-nup.
Well god works in mysterious ways. That is F**cked up. I am a church going lady but my Darren deserves more respect than those M**ther F**kers have shown him. I will pray to God that those dastardly C**k S**ing Dick Holes P*y for this S**t. Praise Jesus and Fuck your Mother, Saints Management.
Tiny Darren’s wife is ELITE crazy.
I wouldn’t want my dick within the same area code.
@yeah right that is why I’m glad my dick is short, don’t want it over the county line unintentionally.
I took a crazy girl home the other week… Was dissapointed in bed , dont think the same would happen with darrens wife. She would break ma dick off
Pat, I’d like to buy a vowel?
I think Eagles fans are going to love him, he’s small enough to be a projectile they can throw at Santa.
Sweet! Now all they need to do is bring back Vince Young for The Dream Team Part Duh!
Putting Sproles in green is a dastardly move. The linemen won’t be able to tell him apart from the turf now and he’ll just slip right through.
Here is a photo of him in an Eagles uniform:
If Eric Decker signed with the Eagles:
@Moose (The Thread Ender)
Amazing. Well done.
Game day projection:
He’s barely bigger than the green clovers, red hearts, blue moons, and rainbows!
Once the wife gets her Eagles gear on:
This is all just in time for St. Patrick’s day. THAT’S GOOD CULTURALLY RELEVANT HUSTLE AND IN NO WAY RACIST NUH UH NO SIR.
I smell a new endorsement deal on the way:
[anamericaninireland.com]
It’s not racist since Decker is of Anglo-Italian descent. It is also not heightist either.
I sure hope the Eagles sign Devone Bess too, him and Darren used to be the best of friends.
[www.chud.com]
This is actually the “True Detective” finale.
It did seem eerily familiar to Rusts terrible ending speech.
Uh, I think she was calling it a Compton Curse Out…
I was beginning to think nobody else had reading comprehension skills. PEOPLE, she is saying that she’s gonna curse him out, Compton style (ie “get ghetto” on his ass). She is not trying to cast some type of voodoo spell.
Oh well, I guess the “Compton Curse” narrative is more interesting.
@mclamb86: Your reading comprehension is not welcome here, fancy boy!
Things like #IPutHisChargerPicsUpBecauseTheSaintsAintShitForWhatTheyDoin make me want to post exclusively in hashtag form.
Maybe even write a sonnet in the hashtag vernacular.
#TinyYOLO
#yolo
The Compton Curse is quite an elaborate curse.
It involves having a home address within the city of Compton.
That’s about it.
Tiny Darren will Hold Me Closer no more :(
Checks the New Testament. Checks the Old Testament (twice, just to make sure). Nope, no mention of curses or Yahweh’s righteous anger over football trades.
“See the way my God is setup he gets the last say.”
Yeah like the time he killed the first born sons of heathens.
She sounds like an idiot with plenty of crazy thrown in.
Hi Mrs. Sproles, thanks for stopping by.
So she cursed them out, called them mutha fuckas and praised god all in one sitting? That’s the type of woman you wife up my people. You talk about Ride or Die Chick, that’s a Ride or Die or See Yo Ass in the Afterlife type a chick. Tiny Darren better never get caught creepin or shit will get real.
Only God can judge her, but these other people? She can judge the shit out of them.