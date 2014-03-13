Darren Sproles Traded To The Eagles

Getty Image

The already potent Eagles offense added another versatile weapon by trading for tiny Saints running back Darren Sproles. Tiny Darren was initially going to be released by the Saints, then New Orleans saw how much interest he was about to garner on the open market, then, much to the dismay of Sproles’ wife, opted to trade him instead.

Tiny Darren had 60 yards of offense (on four carries and four receptions) in addition to 129 total return yards in the Saints victory over the Eagles in January.

In return, the Eagles reportedly sent a 5th round pick to the Saints, which is less than the 4th round pick the Saints got for dealing Chris Ivory to the Jets last year. New Orleans making it clear that they were about to release him probably didn’t do wonders for his trade value. Either way, it’s an excellent pickup that adds even more dynamism to the Eagles attack and allows Chip Kelly to lower the workload for LeSean McCoy, which might hurt Shady fantasy owners in the short term

In the meantime, Saints, enjoy the effects of the Compton Curse now that Sproles’ wife has just hexed you.