This Video Of A Cement Truck Barreling Into A Helpless Minivan Might Be The Scariest Dashcam Footage Ever

Creative Director
04.09.14 2 Comments

Get an extra pair of undies handy before watching the video above, as the somehow-not-from-Russia footage is one of the most pants-sh*ttingly frightening dashcam clips we’ve ever seen.

Dr. Guan Zhu, a professor at Texas A&M, had the dashboard camera running in his minivan as he approached an intersection he would never get to — because an out-of-control cement truck was making a beeline for his hood ornament. Here’s the money GIF, courtesy of Jalopnik:

672053651437366957

Miraculously, both Zhu and the truck driver walked away without major injuries. Zhu’s airbag did cut his leg a little bit, but all things considered I’m guessing he’ll take that outcome. Here’s what his van looked like after the collision:

CBS News via Jalopnik

Around The Web

TAGSCRASHESDASHBOARD CAMERASFAILSCARYviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP